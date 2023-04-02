6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada Including Chicken Soup, Chocolate & Cider
The feds have recently issued several food recalls in Canada via Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) so it might be a good time to check out your fridge and pantry.
According to the CFIA, the products involved in the latest recalls include undeclared allergens as well as cans that may burst, cans that are swollen and "leaking and bulging bottles."
"Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products," warns Health Canada of all the products below.
60% Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts
On April 1, a food recall warning was issued for 60% dark chocolate with hazelnuts from Nelson’s Chocofellar sold in B.C.
The item may have milk in it which is not declared on the label.
Chicken Soup Products
On March 29, a notification was issued for chicken soup products sold nationally due to "swollen containers."
The affected products are:
- No Name Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup
- No Name Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup
- Selection Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup
- Selection Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Reduced Fat and Sodium
Haskap Cider
On March 29, a notification was issued for Haskap Cider from Solstice Ciderworks sold in Yukon.
The reason for the recall is that non-harmful microbial contamination may cause the cider to burst.
Certain Wontons
On March 28, a food recall warning was issued for certain wontons from Wonton King due to undeclared egg.
The affected products are the Chicken & Vegetable wontons and Pork & Vegetable wontons sold in two different sizes.
They were sold in Alberta but potentially in other parts of the country as well.
Dark Chocolate Covered Pineapple
On March 24, a notification was issued for dark chocolate covered pineapple from the brand Green Sun sold in Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Quebec.
The product is being recalled due to milk which is not declared on the label.
Soya Sauce
On March 23, a food recall warning was issued for soya sauce from the brand China Lily sold in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba due to leaking and bulging bottles.
