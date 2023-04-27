Several Baby And Kids' Products Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To Chemical & Injury Hazards
Keep those little ones safe!
Health Canada has recently published a slew of consumer product recalls warning of dangers posed to infants and children.
In some cases, the products contain hazardous chemicals such as lead or cadmium, which can be toxic to children. Other products could pose a risk of physical injury.
If you have little ones at home, it might be a good idea to double-check the items you have in your house!
Kalon Studios Caravan Crib
On April 26, a consumer product recall was issued for Kalon Studios Caravan Crib.
According to Health Canada, you should immediately stop using the product as it poses an entrapment and injury hazard.
3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs
Also on April 26, another consumer product recall was issued for a 3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna crib due to an injury hazard.
"Immediately stop using the product, dispose of it safely so that it cannot be reused and contact the company for a refund," advises the government.
Kid Casters Children’s Fishing Rod
A consumer product recall was issued on April 20 for certain Kid Casters Children’s Fishing Rods due to a chemical hazard in the form of lead.
"Lead is highly toxic, especially to children," warns Health Canada. "A range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to lead and cadmium, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, heart and immune system. In extreme cases, there have been deaths."
Great Pretenders Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace
On April 13, a consumer product recall was issued for Great Pretenders Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace due to excess cadmium, which is highly toxic to children.
"Immediately take the recalled jewellery away from children and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," advises the government.
Kool Charmz Colours Strawberry, Heart & Arrow, and Apple Interchangeable charm
On April 4, a consumer product recall was issued for Kool Charmz Colours Strawberry, Heart & Arrow, and Apple Interchangeable charm due to excess lead.
The product can be thrown out in regular household garbage, says Health Canada.
Hot Focus Petite Boutique Tie-Dye Butterfly, Rainbow and Glow in the Dark children’s jewellery sets
And on April 4, a consumer product recall was issued for Hot Focus Petite Boutique Tie-Dye Butterfly, Rainbow and Glow in the Dark children’s jewellery sets due to excess cadmium.
"Immediately take the recalled jewellery away from children and return it to Winners, HomeSense or Marshalls for a refund," says the government.
