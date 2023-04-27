consumer product recall

Several Baby And Kids' Products Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To Chemical & Injury Hazards

Keep those little ones safe!

Senior Staff Writer
A recalled children's crib.

A recalled children's crib.

Health Canada

Health Canada has recently published a slew of consumer product recalls warning of dangers posed to infants and children.

In some cases, the products contain hazardous chemicals such as lead or cadmium, which can be toxic to children. Other products could pose a risk of physical injury.

If you have little ones at home, it might be a good idea to double-check the items you have in your house!

Kalon Studios Caravan Crib

Kalon Studios Caravan Crib.

Kalon Studios Caravan Crib.

Health Canada

On April 26, a consumer product recall was issued for Kalon Studios Caravan Crib.

According to Health Canada, you should immediately stop using the product as it poses an entrapment and injury hazard.

More info here

3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs

3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs.

3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs.

Health Canada

Also on April 26, another consumer product recall was issued for a 3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna crib due to an injury hazard.

"Immediately stop using the product, dispose of it safely so that it cannot be reused and contact the company for a refund," advises the government.

More info here

Kid Casters Children’s Fishing Rod

Kid Casters Children\u2019s Fishing Rod.

Kid Casters Children’s Fishing Rod.

Health Canada

A consumer product recall was issued on April 20 for certain Kid Casters Children’s Fishing Rods due to a chemical hazard in the form of lead.

"Lead is highly toxic, especially to children," warns Health Canada. "A range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to lead and cadmium, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, heart and immune system. In extreme cases, there have been deaths."

More info here

Great Pretenders Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace

Great Pretenders Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace.

Great Pretenders Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace.

Health Canada

On April 13, a consumer product recall was issued for Great Pretenders Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace due to excess cadmium, which is highly toxic to children.

"Immediately take the recalled jewellery away from children and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," advises the government.

More info here

Kool Charmz Colours Strawberry, Heart & Arrow, and Apple Interchangeable charm

Kool Charmz Colours Strawberry, Heart & Arrow, and Apple Interchangeable charm.

Kool Charmz Colours Strawberry, Heart & Arrow, and Apple Interchangeable charm.

Health Canada

On April 4, a consumer product recall was issued for Kool Charmz Colours Strawberry, Heart & Arrow, and Apple Interchangeable charm due to excess lead.

The product can be thrown out in regular household garbage, says Health Canada.

More info here

Hot Focus Petite Boutique Tie-Dye Butterfly, Rainbow and Glow in the Dark children’s jewellery sets

Hot Focus Petite Boutique Tie-Dye Butterfly, Rainbow and Glow in the Dark children\u2019s jewellery sets.

Hot Focus Petite Boutique Tie-Dye Butterfly, Rainbow and Glow in the Dark children’s jewellery sets.

Health Canada

And on April 4, a consumer product recall was issued for Hot Focus Petite Boutique Tie-Dye Butterfly, Rainbow and Glow in the Dark children’s jewellery sets due to excess cadmium.

"Immediately take the recalled jewellery away from children and return it to Winners, HomeSense or Marshalls for a refund," says the government.

More info here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Sarah Rohoman
Senior Staff Writer
Sarah Rohoman is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Health Canada Has Issued A Warning For A Baby Item Sold On Amazon Canada Due To 3 Hazards

Certain Baby Accessories Are Being Recalled In Canada Which Caused The Death Of 1 Child

These 5 Items Were Recalled In Canada Over The Past Few Days For A Slew Of Random Reasons

6 Household Items Health Canada Wants You To Check & Then Throw Out ASAP

Loading...