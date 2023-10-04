consumer product recall

Baby Clothes Sold At Walmart Are Being Recalled Due To Serious Hazards & You Can Get A Refund

Hundreds of thousands of the George brand sleepers were sold in Canada.

The exterior of a Walmart.
The exterior of a Walmart.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime

Health Canada recently published a consumer product recall for baby sleepers from the George brand sold at Walmart in Canada due to choking and ingestion hazards.

On Thursday, October 4, the government agency advised that people should immediately stop using the recalled product and should return it to the store for a refund.

The recall involves George Brand Sleepers in sizes 0-5T in several colours and you can check the style number printed on the collar of the clothing to see if anything you own is impacted by the recall.

A George brand sleeper affected by Health Canada's recent recall. A George brand sleeper affected by Health Canada's recent recall. Health Canada

The recalled style number of the affected George Sleeper for boys are:

  • GRS30400IB
  • GRS30400TB

The recalled style number of the affected George Sleeper for girls are:

  • GRS30400IG
  • GRS30400TG

The boys and girls George brand sleepers affected by the Health Canada consumer product recall. The boys and girls George brand sleepers affected by the Health Canada consumer product recall. Health Canada

"The zipper pulls and foot grips of the George Brand Sleepers, may fall off or be removed through repeated washing, posing choking and ingestion hazards," advises Health Canada. "Affected sleepers can be returned to Wal-Mart stores for a full refund."
Walmart reported that 216,595 units of the affected baby sleepers were sold in Canada between November 2022 to June 2023.
Thankfully, the company has not received any reports of injuries.
If you require more information, the government advises that consumers can contact Wal-Mart Canada Corp. Customer Service by telephone toll-free at 1-800-328-0402 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST, Monday to Sunday to ask further questions or raise other concerns.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Sarah Rohoman
Editor
Sarah Rohoman is an Editor for Narcity Media focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
