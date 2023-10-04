Baby Clothes Sold At Walmart Are Being Recalled Due To Serious Hazards & You Can Get A Refund
Hundreds of thousands of the George brand sleepers were sold in Canada.
Health Canada recently published a consumer product recall for baby sleepers from the George brand sold at Walmart in Canada due to choking and ingestion hazards.
On Thursday, October 4, the government agency advised that people should immediately stop using the recalled product and should return it to the store for a refund.
The recall involves George Brand Sleepers in sizes 0-5T in several colours and you can check the style number printed on the collar of the clothing to see if anything you own is impacted by the recall.
A George brand sleeper affected by Health Canada's recent recall. Health Canada
The recalled style number of the affected George Sleeper for boys are:
- GRS30400IB
- GRS30400TB
The recalled style number of the affected George Sleeper for girls are:
- GRS30400IG
- GRS30400TG
The boys and girls George brand sleepers affected by the Health Canada consumer product recall. Health Canada
