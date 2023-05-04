Certain Products From A Canadian Company Are Being Recalled Due To A Chemical & Choking Hazard
The chemical hazard is "highly toxic, especially to children."
Health Canada has recently published two consumer product recalls involving certain items sold by a Canadian company.
The agency advised that a set of necklaces and several teethers and pacifier clips from Souris Mini should immediately be taken away from children.
On May 2, a recall for nine teethers and pacifier clips was published due to the product potentially breaking and releasing silicone and wooden beads that could pose "a choking hazard for babies and young children."
The products involved in the recall are:
- Round teether consisting of coloured silicone and wooden beads, with a pink animal face plushie
- Round teether consisting of coloured silicone and wooden beads, with a beige animal face plushie
- Round teether consisting of coloured silicone and wooden beads, with a grey animal face plushie
- Round teether consisting of coloured silicone and wooden beads, with a brown animal face plushie
- Round teether consisting of coloured silicone and wooden beads, with a green animal face plushie
- Various pacifier clips made of coloured silicone beads, wooden beads and a wooden disc with the Souris Mini inscription
Approximately 680 of the products were sold in Canada, and for more information on the items, you can check out the government listing.
On May 3, a recall for a necklace set with cat pendants was published due to the item containing "lead in excess of allowable limits."
"This recall involves a set of 2 coloured glass bead necklaces with metallic cat pendants," advises Health Canada. "One necklace has a pink coloured cat pendant and the other has a white coloured cat pendant. Each necklace contains a metal charm with the inscription 'Mini Mouse' and another with the inscription 'BFF.'"
The government recommends you immediately take the item away from kids and mail it to Groupe Souris Mini Inc. for a replacement product.
"Lead and cadmium are highly toxic, especially to children," warns Health Canada.
Approximately 85 units were sold in Canada and further information about the product can be found on the recall advisory.
As well as these products, several children's and baby products have recently been recalled in Canada due to chemical and injury hazards, including certain cribs, toys, and jewellery items.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.