6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada Including Hot Sauce, Chocolate & Burgers From M&M
Take a look at your pantry, fridge, and freezer, folks!
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Health Canada have recently published notifications and warnings for several food items sold in Canada.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada involve bacteria as well as undeclared allergens, which can potentially be a danger to those with sensitivities.
In all cases, the government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."
Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl
Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl.
On April 21, a food recall warning was issued for Boosh brand Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl due to undeclared milk, which is a potential allergen.
It was sold in B.C., Ontario and potentially other parts of the country as well.
Angus Beef Burgers
On April 18, a notification was issued for Angus Beef Burgers from the brand M&M Food Market that were sold nationally due to undeclared gluten and wheat.
Hot sauce
On April 17, a notification was issued for a hot sauce sold in variable sizes in Ontario due to the bacteria Bacillus cereus.
Dark Chocolate products
Nelson's Chocofellar 60% dark chocolate.
On April 14, a notification was issued for certain dark chocolate products from the brand Nelson’s Chocofellar sold in B.C. and online.
The recall affects certain items where milk is not declared.
Veg-O-Mix Ham Flavour
On April 6, a notification was issued for Veg-O-Mix Ham Flavour from the brand Paradis Végétarien sold in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick due to undeclared egg.
Orange Dark Chocolate
And also on April 6, a notification was issued for Orange Dark Chocolate sold in B.C. from Temper Chocolate & Pastry due to undeclared milk.
