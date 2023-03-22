Health Canada Is Warning That These Unauthorized Sex Products May Have Dangerous Ingredients
Health Canada has issued a public advisory warning about potential "serious health risks" from unauthorized sexual enhancement products.
On Tuesday, March 21, the government agency advised that certain products seized from a location in Toronto and Laval "are labelled to contain or have been tested and found to contain dangerous ingredients."
The unauthorized products sold at a Family Mart located at 930 Queen St. W. in Toronto are:
- 3800 Hard Rock
- 7K
- 7K Max Power
- Black Panther
- Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
- Arize
- Blue Rhino Super Long Lasting Extreme 1000K
- Gold Lion Honey
- Oh Baby! Platinum
- Pink Pussycat
- Pink Pussycat Honey
- Rhino 69
- Rhino 69 (Triple)
- Rhino 70000
- VIP GO Rhino 69K
The agency advises you to stop using the products immediately and to contact a healthcare professional if you have any concerns.
"Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality," they warn.
As well, the products could contain prescription ingredients not listed on the label and at different dosages that may not be recommended, including a potentially dangerous combo of ingredients.
"Prescription drugs should be taken only under the supervision of a health professional because they may cause serious side effects," says Health Canada.
"Using a product that contains ingredients that the consumer is not aware of increases the chance of dangerous allergies and interactions with other medications and foods."
Further information about the unauthorized products can be found on the Health Canada advisory as well as previously issued advisories.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.