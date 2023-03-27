Some Scooters Sold At Costco Canada & Other Retailers Are Being Recalled Due To A Fall Hazard
One person has sustained minor injuries.
If you're a frequent shopper at Costco in Canada, the latest consumer product recall published by Health Canada may be of interest to you.
On Monday, March 27, the government agency warned that consumers should immediately stop using "Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Scooters sold at Costco Canada and other retailers" due to a fall hazard.
The affected models are:
- Blue Nova (JNOVA-BLU)
- Blue Star (JSTAR-CAN-BLU)
- Green Nova (JNOVA-GRN)
- Purple Nova (JNOVA-PUR)
- Red Nova (JNOVA-RED)
"You can find your product’s 16 or 17-character serial number on a white sticker adhered to the underside of the scooter deck," advises the government agency. "It begins with a '61.'"
The issue with the product is that one of the front wheels may detach due to a bolt that secures in the front wheel, which is what creates the potential for a fall.
"As of March 23, 2023, Jetson has received multiple incidents of detached wheels, one resulting in a fall causing a minor injury," says Health Canada.
Approximately 10,528 units of the scooters were sold in the country between October 2022 and February 2023.
"You may contact Jetson Electric Bikes to request a free repair to eliminate the wheel detachment issue," instructs the agency. "The repair kit consists of necessary hardware and instructions to perform the repair."
Consumers can visit the company website where they advise that the repair takes approximately two minutes to complete.
In addition to this product recall, Health Canada also recently issued two others about a children's toy sold at Dollarama that poses a choking hazard and a water bottle sold via Amazon Canada that "may contain excess amounts of lead."
