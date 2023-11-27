Artificial Christmas Trees Sold At Home Depot Canada Are Being Recalled Due To A Fire Hazard
You can get a refund if you have one.
A consumer product recall has been issued in Canada for certain Christmas trees sold at Home Depot.
On November 24, a recall notice was published by the government for the Home Decorators Collection 7.5 foot (2.3 metre) Grand Duchess Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 5000 Colour Changing Lights.
According to the recall, the artificial trees control panel or electrical cord plug could overheat which may pose a burn or fire hazard.
According to Home Depot, approximately 883 of the affected trees were sold in Canada from October 2023 to November 2023.
Thankfully, as of November 21, there have been no received reports of people getting hurt in Canada.
To identify whether or not you own the tree, you should look for a model number of 23LE61001 and an article number of 1001803629.
"Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled Christmas tree and return it to a local The Home Depot Canada store for a full refund," advises the recall.
"At The Home Depot, the safety and well being of our customers and associates is our top priority," says the company, noting that the voluntary recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.
Earlier this month, Health Canada published another consumer product recall advising consumers to immediately stop using Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank due to the fact that an internal screw could drop and cause a short circuit which poses a fire hazard.
To stay up to date on what Health Canada is warning Canadians about, more information on recalls, advisories and safety alerts can be found on the government website.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.