There's A Chocolate Recall In Canada Due To Salmonella & It's Connected To The Jif Recall
The recalled chocolates all contain peanut butter.
There is currently a chocolate recall in Canada because of Salmonella and it's actually connected to the Jif peanut butter recall.
On May 26, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency shared that certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand peanut butter-containing chocolates have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold at the shop in Nova Scotia and online.
So far, there have been no illnesses reported to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency or the company associated with the consumption of these recalled products.
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop posted on Facebook on May 25 that they had received a notification from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that some Jif peanut butter was recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
"We have been in contact with the manufacturer of Jif and are waiting for confirmation from them regarding the lots in question," they said. "While we have not received any complaints or had any reported illness, under an abundance of caution, we ask our loyal customers to not consume our products containing peanut butter right now."
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop told Narcity that all of their products made with Jif peanut butter were "immediately" removed from sale.
A full list of the recalled products is available online and it includes assorted boxes of chocolates, peanut butter cups, and peanut butter balls among others.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said that if you think you've become sick from consuming a recalled product, you should call your doctor.
You're also being advised to check to see if you have the recalled products in your home and then to not consume them.
Food contaminated with Salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could contract serious and sometimes even deadly infections.
Healthy people could experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.
Long-term complications can include severe arthritis.