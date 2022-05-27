NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
food recall

There's A Chocolate Recall In Canada Due To Salmonella & It's Connected To The Jif Recall

The recalled chocolates all contain peanut butter.

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Boxes of the recalled chocolates. Right: Jars of Jif peanut butter.

Boxes of the recalled chocolates. Right: Jars of Jif peanut butter.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Ed8563 | Dreamstime

There is currently a chocolate recall in Canada because of Salmonella and it's actually connected to the Jif peanut butter recall.

On May 26, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency shared that certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand peanut butter-containing chocolates have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold at the shop in Nova Scotia and online.

So far, there have been no illnesses reported to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency or the company associated with the consumption of these recalled products.

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop posted on Facebook on May 25 that they had received a notification from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that some Jif peanut butter was recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

"We have been in contact with the manufacturer of Jif and are waiting for confirmation from them regarding the lots in question," they said. "While we have not received any complaints or had any reported illness, under an abundance of caution, we ask our loyal customers to not consume our products containing peanut butter right now."

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop told Narcity that all of their products made with Jif peanut butter were "immediately" removed from sale.

A full list of the recalled products is available online and it includes assorted boxes of chocolates, peanut butter cups, and peanut butter balls among others.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said that if you think you've become sick from consuming a recalled product, you should call your doctor.

You're also being advised to check to see if you have the recalled products in your home and then to not consume them.

Food contaminated with Salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could contract serious and sometimes even deadly infections.

Healthy people could experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Long-term complications can include severe arthritis.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...