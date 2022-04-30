Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Some Chocolate & Candy Products Are Recalled In Canada Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

Almost 100 Elite brand products are being removed from stores.

​Candy aisle at a grocery store.

David Tonelson | Dreamstime

There is a recall in Canada for a bunch of chocolates and candies that have been sold nationally because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Foodfest International 2000 Inc. is recalling various Elite brand products from the marketplace due to the possible contamination.

This was triggered by a recall in another country and there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the affected items.

With this food recall, label information could be in English or Hebrew.

Almost 100 products are part of this including chocolates, spreads, wafers, candies and gums.

While the Canadian Food Inspection Agency hasn't released the UPCs for the recalled products, the codes of the affected items are said to be "all codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022."

Canadians are being told to check to see if they have the recalled products and to not consume any recalled products

The items should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

If you think you have become sick from consuming a recalled product, you're being told to contact a doctor.

Food that's contaminated with Salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could contract serious and sometimes even deadly infections.

Healthy people could experience short-term symptoms including fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications related to Salmonella could include severe arthritis.

Narcity has reached out to Foodfest International 2000 Inc. for comment and the article will be updated when a response is given.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

