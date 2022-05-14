NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
food recall

Skittles, Starbust & Life Savers Are Recalled In Canada Due To The Potential Presence Of Metal

Some varieties of the candies are affected by this recall.

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Skittles and Starburst packages in a grocery store.

Skittles and Starburst packages in a grocery store.

David Tonelson | Dreamstime

There is a new food recall in Canada for certain Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers candies because of the potential presence of metal.

On May 13, Mars Wrigley Canada announced that it has initiated a voluntary recall of some of its Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Savers Gummies products in Canada.

This recall was issued because of "the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag."

The company has received reports from consumers about this issue but said it hasn't been made aware of any illnesses related to the presence of metal so far.

To figure out if you have a recalled product, you can check the name, the UPC under the barcode and the 10-digit manufacturing code that's on the back of the package.

With the manufacturing code, the first three digits of it will indicate if it's an affected product or not.

The products affected by the recall are:

  • Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack 164 grams, UPC 064900431371, code 136-140
  • Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack 164 grams, UPC 064900431388, code 134-142
  • Starburst Gummies Sour Berries 164 grams, UPC 064900232770, code 135-139
  • Life Savers Gummies Sours Peg Pack 180 grams, UPC 064900429705, code 139-201
  • Skittles Gummies Original 57 grams, UPC 058496460785, code 139-218
  • Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack 164 grams, UPC 058496460846, code 139-218
  • Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 280 grams, UPC 058496460860, code 139-218
  • Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 164 grams, UPC 058496460884, code 138-218
  • Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 280 grams, UPC 058496460907, code 138-218

Mars Wrigley Canada said it will work with retailers to remove all of the recalled products from store shelves in Canada.

If you believe you've purchased a recalled item, you're being told to dispose of the product and to not consume it.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...