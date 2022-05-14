Skittles, Starbust & Life Savers Are Recalled In Canada Due To The Potential Presence Of Metal
Some varieties of the candies are affected by this recall.
There is a new food recall in Canada for certain Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers candies because of the potential presence of metal.
On May 13, Mars Wrigley Canada announced that it has initiated a voluntary recall of some of its Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Savers Gummies products in Canada.
This recall was issued because of "the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag."
The company has received reports from consumers about this issue but said it hasn't been made aware of any illnesses related to the presence of metal so far.
To figure out if you have a recalled product, you can check the name, the UPC under the barcode and the 10-digit manufacturing code that's on the back of the package.
With the manufacturing code, the first three digits of it will indicate if it's an affected product or not.
The products affected by the recall are:
- Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack 164 grams, UPC 064900431371, code 136-140
- Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack 164 grams, UPC 064900431388, code 134-142
- Starburst Gummies Sour Berries 164 grams, UPC 064900232770, code 135-139
- Life Savers Gummies Sours Peg Pack 180 grams, UPC 064900429705, code 139-201
- Skittles Gummies Original 57 grams, UPC 058496460785, code 139-218
- Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack 164 grams, UPC 058496460846, code 139-218
- Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 280 grams, UPC 058496460860, code 139-218
- Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 164 grams, UPC 058496460884, code 138-218
- Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 280 grams, UPC 058496460907, code 138-218
Mars Wrigley Canada said it will work with retailers to remove all of the recalled products from store shelves in Canada.
If you believe you've purchased a recalled item, you're being told to dispose of the product and to not consume it.
