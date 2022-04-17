7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & You'll Want To Check Your Groceries Out ASAP
Norovirus, salmonella and undeclared allergens are involved.
Health Canada has recently issued a slew of recalls on a variety of grocery products, including Kinder chocolates, so you should definitely double-check to make sure you don't own any of the food items on this list.
Canadians are advised to stop using these seven products and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased or contact the company for a refund.
If you think you've become sick from eating a recalled product, call your doctor.
Various poppy seeds
A scoop in a bunch of poppy seeds.
On April 14, the government issued a recall on various poppy seeds that may contain "microbial contamination" of salmonella.
The affected products may have been distributed nationally, and here is what's included:
- Grainworks Organic Poppy Seeds, 500 grams
- Grainworks Organic Poppy Seeds, 1.5 kilograms
- Grainworks Organic Poppy Seeds, 11.34 kilograms
- Moulin Abénakis Organic Poppy Seeds, 400 grams
- Generic poppy seeds sold at Oak Manor Organic in Tavistock, Ontario
- Generic organic poppy seeds sold at Sunnyside Natural Market in Calgary, Alberta
Health Canada advises that contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled but could still make you sick with short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.
Pacific aquacultured oysters
A bucket of oysters.
Also on April 14, various oysters were recalled due to norovirus.
The affected Pacific aquacultured oysters from Joes Gold, Joyce Point, Read Island Gem and Sawmill Bay DD all have lot numbers of 741 and 743.
The oysters were sold in B.C. and Alberta but may have been distributed across the country.
Health Canada warns that the illness often begins suddenly, sometimes within 12 hours of eating the affected product.
"The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps," it says. "Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness)."
In severe cases, some may need to be hospitalized.
Oyster N/Shell Royal Miyagi Ow
A plate of shucked oysters.
On April 12, another brand of oysters was recalled.
"Intercity Packers Ltd. is recalling Intercity Packers Ltd. brand Oyster N/Shell Royal Miyagi Ow from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination," the government says.
The affected shellfish was sold in B.C. and Ontario but may have been distributed nationally.
Various Fresh Market Foods products
On April 11, some Fresh Market Foods brand Beef Steak Nuggets and "Pemeal" Back Bacon Chunks were recalled due to undeclared anchovy, which could be an allergen for those with a fish allergy.
The products were sold in Ontario.
Organic Blue Poppy Seeds
A package of Inari Organic Blue Poppy Seeds.
On April 11, Inari brand Organic Blue Poppy Seeds were recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.
The affected product has a UPC of 6 67390 35001 8 and was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan and may have been distributed elsewhere across Canada.
Smokies
Also on April 11, Cheese Smokies, Jalapeno & Cheese Smokies and Smokies from Sunrise Meat & Sausage Ltd. were recalled due to "due to undeclared mustard and soy," which could be allergens.
The recalled products were sold in Ontario.
Certain Kinder chocolates
A Kinder advent calendar with Santa.
And on April 11, certain Kinder chocolates were recalled due to possible salmonella.
The names and sizes of the affected products are:
- Kinder Advent Calendar, 127 grams
- Kinder Advent Calendar, 182 grams
- Kinder Advent Calendar, 351 grams
- Kinder Happy Moments — Kinder Confections Assortment, 191 grams
- Kinder Mini Eggs, 110 grams
- Kinder Mini Eggs, 182 grams
- Kinder Mix — 7 Easter treats, 116 grams
- Kinder Mix — 7 Holiday treats, 116 grams
- Kinder Mix — Egg Hunt Kit, 186 grams
- Kinder Schoko-Bons, 200 grams
- Kinder Surprise, 100 grams
The CFIA listing contains more information about the affected products, including UPCs and best before dates, to help you identify if any products you have could be affected.
Stay safe, everyone!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.