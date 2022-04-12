Even More Kinder Chocolates Are Being Recalled In Canada Because Of Salmonella Concerns
The products have been sold all across the country.
The recent recall on some Kinder chocolates has just gotten even bigger.
On Monday, April 11, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted an update to their initial recall notice to include ten more products that have "possible Salmonella contamination."
This comes as an addition to the initial ten products that they issued a recall for on April 6.
The recalled products were sold nationally, so if you have any Kinder products, you'll definitely want to check this list.
The names, sizes, UPCs and best before dates of the affected products are:
- Kinder Advent Calendar, 182 grams, 0 62020 01557 0, all best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022
- Kinder Advent Calendar, 182 grams, 0 62020 01561 7, all best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022
- Kinder Advent Calendar, 127 grams, 0 62020 01562 4, all best before dates up to and including March 2, 2022
- Kinder Advent Calendar, 351 grams, 0 62020 02351 3, all best before dates up to and including April 1, 2022
- Kinder Happy Moments - Kinder Confections Assortment, 191 grams, 0 62020 01571 6, all best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022
- Kinder Happy Moments - Kinder Confections Assortment, 191 grams, 0 62020 01575 4, all best before dates up to and including August 7, 2022
- Kinder Mini Eggs, 182 grams, 0 62020 02573 9, all best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022
- Kinder Mini Eggs, 182 grams, 0 62020 02576, all best before dates up to and including September 3, 2022
- Kinder Mini Eggs, 110 grams 0 62020 02582 1, all best before dates up to and including August 18, 2022
- Kinder Mix - 7 Easter treats, 116 grams, 0 62020 01616 4, all best before dates up to and including September 3, 2022
- Kinder Mix - 7 Holiday treats, 116 grams, 0 62020 01615 7, all best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022
- Kinder Mix - Egg Hunt Kit, 186 grams 0 62020 01627 0, all best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022
- Kinder Mix - Egg Hunt Kit, 186 grams, 0 62020 01629 4, all best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022
The government recommends that you do not consume these products and to either throw them our or return them for a refund.
If you think you've become sick from eating the product, they advise you to contact your doctor.
Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but could still make you sick with short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, CFIA warns.
