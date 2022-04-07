Some Kinder Chocolates Are Recalled In Canada Because Of Possible Salmonella Contamination
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
There has been a Kinder recall issued in Canada for a bunch of chocolates because of possible Salmonella contamination.
On April 6, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a food recall warning for certain Kinder brand chocolate products that have been sold in Canada.
This was triggered by the company that makes Kinder, Ferrero Canada Ltd., and it's removing certain products from the marketplace because there is the possibility of Salmonella contamination.
With the recall, 10 Kinder products are included and they have been sold across the country.
The names, sizes, UPCs and best before dates of the affected products are:
- Kinder Schoko-Bons, 200 grams, UPC 0 62020 02763 4, best before dates from September 3, 2022, to October 17, 2022
- Kinder Happy Moments – Kinder Confections Assortment, 191 grams, UPC 0 62020 01575 4, best before July 23, 2022
- Kinder Mini Eggs, 110 grams, UPC 0 62020 02582 1, best before dates from July 14, 2022, to August 18, 2022
- Kinder Mini Eggs, 182 grams, UPC 0 62020 02576 0, best before dates from July 12, 2022, to September 3, 2022
- Kinder Mix – Egg Hunt Kit, 186 grams, UPC 0 62020 01627 0, best before dates from July 1, 2022, to July 8, 2022
- Kinder Mix – Egg Hunt Kit, 186 grams, UPC 0 62020 01629 4, best before dates from July 1, 2022, to July 8, 2022
- Kinder Mix – 7 Easter treats, 116 grams, UPC 0 62020 01616 4, best before dates from June 19, 2022, to August 23, 2022
- Kinder Surprise Miraculous, 100 grams, UPC 0 62020 02603 3, best before dates from August 19, 2022, to October 28, 2022
- Kinder Surprise Natoons, 100 grams, UPC 0 62020 02572 2, best before dates from August 29, 2022, to October 28, 2022
- Kinder Surprise, 100 grams, UPC 0 62020 02625 5, best before November 29, 2022
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said you should check to see if you have the recalled products in your home and not consume them.
Recalled items should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.
If you think you have gotten sick from consuming a recalled product, you're being advised to call your doctor.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said that food contaminated with Salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
For young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, Salmonella infections could be serious and sometimes even deadly.
Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms including fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications can include severe arthritis.
As of April 6, there have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of the recalled Kinder products.
