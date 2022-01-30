Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
food recall

7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Some Are Due To The Presence Of Insects

Definitely not what you want in your breakfast!

Trending Staff Writer
7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Some Are Due To The Presence Of Insects
Anjelagr | Dreamstime

Health Canada has just issued a bunch of food recalls on a variety of grocery items, so you should consider double-checking your pantry, fridge and freezer ASAP to make sure you don't have any of these products in your house.

Canadians are advised to stop using these products and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased or to contact the company for a refund.

Kimchi

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

On January 28, T-Brothers Food & Trading Ltd. recalled Hankook brand Original Kimchi due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

The affected product was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Health Canada warns that food infected with E. coli might not look or smell off but can make you seriously sick.

"Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea," the agency warned.

"In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die."

Rolled oats

On January 26, PC Organics brand Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats was recalled due to the presence of insects.

The affected product was sold nationally and has a best before date of October 23, 2022. Yikes!

Dried banana slices

On January 25, Miski Organics brand Organic Dried Banana Slices were also recalled from the marketplace due to the presence of insects.

The affected products were sold in Ontario and Quebec and have best before dates of October 19, 2022

Certain sandwiches

Health Canada

On Monday, January 24, the federal agency issued a warning for certain Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches that could be contaminated with Listeria, which could make you very ill.

The recalled products were sold across the country and all have best before dates up to and including February 11, 2022.

"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," Health Canada warns.

"Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die."

Sauerkraut fish

Health Canada

On January 22, Searay Foods Inc. recalled Searay brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy because it may contain milk, which is not declared on the label and could cause an allergic reaction for those with dairy sensitivities.

The affected product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and possibly nationally, as well.

Red bean cake

Health Canada

Also on January 22, Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. recalled Shirakiku brand Baked Red Bean Cake from the marketplace also due to undeclared milk.

The recalled product was sold nationally.

Oat milk

Health Canada

And on January 22, Two Bears brand Unsweetened Oat M*lk was recalled from the marketplace because it may contain actual milk. Oops.

The recalled product was sold nationally and online and has a best before date of January 30.

Stay safe, everyone!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

food recall

Health Canada Has Recalled A Bunch of Burgers, Subs & Donairs Due To Listeria Concerns

You do not want these symptoms. 😬

Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

If you recently stocked up on fast food items, you'll want to double-check your fridge to make sure they're not part of Health Canada's latest food recall.

On Monday, January 24, the federal agency issued a warning for various sandwiches that could be contaminated with Listeria, a bacterium.

Keep Reading Show less
food recall

Some Evive Smoothies Are Being Recalled Because They May Cause Cyanide Poisoning

Illnesses that are associated with the product have been reported.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency, @evivenutrition | Instagram

An Evive smoothie recall is in effect right now in Canada because there's a risk of cyanide poisoning with the product.

On January 21, a notice was issued that Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling the Evive brand Immunity Super Functional Smoothie from the marketplace after consumer complaints.

Keep Reading Show less
food recall

These Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada RN & One Is Due To The Presence Of Plastic

Check your cupboards, Canada!👇

Igor Bukhlin | Dreamstime

Health Canada has recently issued a slew of recalls for multiple food items, so you should definitely double-check your fridge and cupboards ASAP.

The government agency is advising people to stop consuming these products immediately and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased, or contact the company for a refund.

Keep Reading Show less
food recall

Canada Is Recalling Various Food Items Due To Possible Salmonella 'From A Rodent Infestation'

Bistak dry food, canned goods, meat and spices could be affected.👇

Bsenic | Dreamstime

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a variety of products distributed by Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. due to possible salmonella contamination from a rodent infestation.

On January 13, a notice warned Canadians not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute products from Bistak, which may include meat, fish, dry foods and more.

Keep Reading Show less