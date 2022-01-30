7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Some Are Due To The Presence Of Insects
Definitely not what you want in your breakfast!
Health Canada has just issued a bunch of food recalls on a variety of grocery items, so you should consider double-checking your pantry, fridge and freezer ASAP to make sure you don't have any of these products in your house.
Canadians are advised to stop using these products and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased or to contact the company for a refund.
Kimchi
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
On January 28, T-Brothers Food & Trading Ltd. recalled Hankook brand Original Kimchi due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.
The affected product was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
Health Canada warns that food infected with E. coli might not look or smell off but can make you seriously sick.
"Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea," the agency warned.
"In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die."
Rolled oats
On January 26, PC Organics brand Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats was recalled due to the presence of insects.
The affected product was sold nationally and has a best before date of October 23, 2022. Yikes!
Dried banana slices
On January 25, Miski Organics brand Organic Dried Banana Slices were also recalled from the marketplace due to the presence of insects.
The affected products were sold in Ontario and Quebec and have best before dates of October 19, 2022
Certain sandwiches
On Monday, January 24, the federal agency issued a warning for certain Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches that could be contaminated with Listeria, which could make you very ill.
The recalled products were sold across the country and all have best before dates up to and including February 11, 2022.
"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," Health Canada warns.
"Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die."
Sauerkraut fish
On January 22, Searay Foods Inc. recalled Searay brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy because it may contain milk, which is not declared on the label and could cause an allergic reaction for those with dairy sensitivities.
The affected product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and possibly nationally, as well.
Red bean cake
Also on January 22, Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. recalled Shirakiku brand Baked Red Bean Cake from the marketplace also due to undeclared milk.
The recalled product was sold nationally.
Oat milk
And on January 22, Two Bears brand Unsweetened Oat M*lk was recalled from the marketplace because it may contain actual milk. Oops.
The recalled product was sold nationally and online and has a best before date of January 30.
Stay safe, everyone!