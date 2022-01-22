Some Evive Smoothies Are Being Recalled Because They May Cause Cyanide Poisoning
Illnesses that are associated with the product have been reported.
An Evive smoothie recall is in effect right now in Canada because there's a risk of cyanide poisoning with the product.
On January 21, a notice was issued that Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling the Evive brand Immunity Super Functional Smoothie from the marketplace after consumer complaints.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said that people should not consume the recalled product since it contains raw elderberries that naturally contain cyanogenic glycosides, which could cause cyanide poisoning.
The recalled product was sold online in a 150-gram size, with these codes:
- H202131213 2023 MA 06
- H202132113 2023 MA 18
- H202134213 2023 JN 08
Illnesses related to the consumption of the recalled product have been reported.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency's notice mentioned that the human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could then lead to death.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness, confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.
If you think you became sick from consuming the recalled Evive product, the CFIA says to call your doctor.
Products that have been recalled should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is verifying that the recalled product is being removed from the marketplace and is also conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to other products being recalled as well.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.