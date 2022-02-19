Enfamil's Company Says The Similac Recall In Canada Doesn't Affect Its Products
Production of baby formula is increasing to meet demand now that some Similac products are off shelves.
After the Similac recall in Canada was issued, the parent company of baby formula brand Enfamil has come out to assure Canadians that its products aren't involved and are still safe to use.
Reckitt, the company behind consumer hygiene, health and nutrition brands, put out a statement on February 18 about how it's aware of the recall of some infant formulas in Canada and said, "no Enfamil products are affected."
"The health and safety of our consumers is our top priority. All Enfamil, Nutramigen and PurAmino branded products are safe to use and remain available," Reckitt said in the statement.
According to the company, all of its infant formulas go through "extensive" quality checks and tests, including ones for Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella, which meet or go above Health Canada standards.
Since some Similac products are being removed from the marketplace, Reckitt said that its "urgently responding" to the situation so that it can ensure families have access to formula.
"We have been increasing production to meet heightened consumer demand and are looking into every possible option now to expand, while actively working with our suppliers, partners and distributors to put as much formula in the market as possible," the company said.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall of some Abbott brand Similac powdered infant formula products on February 18 because of possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.
It was triggered by Abbott's voluntary recall in the U.S. because there were consumer complaints about the microbial contaminants in infants who had consumed the products.
You can find the names, sizes, UPCs, codes and photos of the affected products online in the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's recall alert.
Canadians are being told to check if they have the recalled items and to not use them. The items should be thrown out or returned to where they were bought.
