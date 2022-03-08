Editions

These Canadian Cities Apparently Have The Most Bed Bugs & Ew, Just Ew

Are you feeling itchy yet?

A pile of discarded mattresses. Right: A Toronto street.

Msmartchief | Dreamstime, Angelo Cordeschi | Dreamstime

Those with a fear of insects, be warned! A new study has uncovered the cities in Canada with the most bed bugs and can we just say, ew?

According to pest control company Orkin, a whole bunch of Canadian cities actually have bed bug problems.

It determined the worst spots by looking at where it performed the most bed bug treatments between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, in both residential and commercial spaces.

Unsurprisingly, the city with the most bed bugs in the country is also the biggest — Toronto. After that, the list gets a little more surprising.

Number two on the list is Sudbury, and then comes Vancouver.

In fourth is St. John's, Newfoundland, then Oshawa, followed by Scarborough and Moncton, New Brunswick. The final three in the top 10 are Saint John, New Brunswick, Winnipeg and Edmonton, respectively.

Interestingly enough, Montreal is all the way at 17th place on the list. Calgary is in 18th and Halifax at 23rd.

A map featuring the Canadian cities with the most bed bugs.A map featuring the Canadian cities with the most bed bugs.Orkin

If you're feeling a little itchy after this news, Orkin has some great tips to help prevent bed bug infestation.

When travelling, always store your luggage on the hotel's metal luggage racks – which bed bugs can't easily climb up – and pack your clothes and other things in plastic bags.

Orkin also recommends not putting your clothes on the bed, because if bed bugs are present, they make expert "hitchhikers."

Bed bugs love dark and cool places, which means hotels and homes aren't the only places they can be found. It's rare, but you can even pick up bed bugs from places like bus, train and airplane seats as well as rental cars.

And with that, we wish you sweet dreams!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

