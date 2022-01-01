Health Canada Has Suspended The License Of A Sexual Enhancement Product Due To Health Risks
It could cause life-threatening symptoms.
Check your products, folks! Health Canada recently suspended the licence on a herbal supplement advertised as a product for sexual enhancement due to an undeclared substance.
On Friday, December 31, the government agency warned that Herberex contains an unlisted drug ingredient that could pose "serious health risks."
The product was authorized as a natural health product, but testing showed that it contained nortadalafil, which is an unauthorized ingredient.
According to Health Canada, nortadalafil is similar to tadalafil, which is a "prescription erectile dysfunction drug that should only be used under the supervision of a health care professional."
The two ingredients pose similar health risks, and the interaction of them with nitrate drugs could cause life-threatening symptoms.
"Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat," warns the agency. "Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss."
The product has been seized in Ontario and B.C and Health Canada is working with Canada Border Services Agency to stop Herberex from coming into the country.
The agency advises that you do not use the product and to talk to a health care professional if you have taken the product and have any health concerns.
In late December, Health Canada issued a recall on eight different aerosol products by Herbal Essences and Pantene due to a "chemical hazard" from benzene, which is a human carcinogen.
A similar recall was issued for certain deodorant and antiperspirant items packaged in aerosol cans from Old Spice and Secret earlier in the month.
Stay safe, folks!