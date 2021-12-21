Trending Tags

A Bunch Of Cold & Flu Medications Have Been Recalled Due To 'Potential Health Risks'

The sniffly season is upon us and if you have cold and flu medication in your house, you'll want to take a look at your products due to a sweeping recall from Health Canada.

On Monday, December 20, the government agency issued a recall on multiple store-brand, over-the-counter powered medications due to "potential health risks."

According to Health Canada, the items are being recalled because it was not demonstrated that they would remain safe and in good quality by their listed expiration dates.

As well, some medications have listed ingredients like acetaminophen that are not in line with the amounts specified on the product label.

"Products that contain less than the labelled quantity of active ingredients may be less effective," said the government agency.

However, taking products that have greater amounts of active ingredients than are listed could lead to going over the maximum daily dose.

"For example, products that contain too much acetaminophen could pose serious health risks, such as liver damage," according to Health Canada.

Some of the symptoms of taking too much acetaminophen can include nausea, vomiting, lethargy, sweating, loss of appetite and pain in the upper part of the abdomen or stomach.

Here's a look at the affected products:

  • Extra Strength Total Symptom Relief Sugar-Free from Biomedic, Equate, Pharmasave, and Wellness by London Drugs
  • Hot Lemon Relief for Symptoms of Cold and Flu (Extra strength) from Atoma, Biomedic, Life Brand, Option+, Personelle, Pharmasave, Rexall, Teva, Wellness by London Drugs and Western Family
  • Hot Lemon Relief for Symptoms of Cold and Flu (Regular strength) from Atoma, Life Brand, Personelle, Pharmasave, Rexall, Teva and Western Family
  • Hot Lemon Relief for Symptoms of Cough, Cold and Flu (Extra Strength) from Life Brand
  • Night Time Total Extra Strength from Life Brand
  • Total Flu from Atoma, Biomedic, Option+, Personelle, Pharmasave and Rexall

Health Canada advises that you stop using any of these products immediately and to contact your doctor if you have any concerns.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

