christmas

Mariah Carey Wasted No Time In Declaring Christmas Season & The Internet Isn't Ready Yet

It's too soon! 🎄🎅

Associate Editor, Global
Mariah Carey in costumes.

Mariah Carey in costumes.

@mariahcarey | Instagram

Halloween just ended and while many of us are still trying to get through all the leftover candy, others are already preparing for Christmas. We're looking at you Mariah Carey!

That's right, the All I Want For Christmas singer isn't wasting any time getting into the holiday spirit.

As soon as the clock hit 12:01 on November 1, the Holiday Queen posted a video on Instagram and Twitter captioned "IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN."

In the video, Carey rides an exercise bike in a witch costume and as the calendar ticks over to November 1, her cackle transitions into her singing "it's time."

In the second part of the video, she's wearing a Christmas suit and sitting on a reindeer. As snow falls around her you can hear her holiday hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You starts playing.

The video has already been viewed over 8.3 million times on Twitter and based on the comments, a lot of people aren't ready to start thinking about Christmas just yet.

"NOOOOOOOOO IM NOT READY," one person commented on her Twitter video.

"Noooooo nooooooooooo…..STOOOOOOOOP plss," another person echoed.

"Sooo y’all just gonna act like the month of November and Thanksgiving doesn’t exist? 😂," one follower wrote on Carey's Instagram video. Thanksgiving is on November 24 in the U.S. by the way.

However, it looks like some people (a lot more than you would think) are into it and are posting pictures of themselves in Christmas gear or singing along to her Christmas hit.

While no one wants to be the grinch when it comes to the holidays, we still need to put the Halloween decorations away.

Do you think it's too soon to start thinking about Christmas?

    Asymina Kantorowicz
    Associate Editor, Global
    Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s Global Desk focused on celebrity and health news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.
