Mariah Carey Wasted No Time In Declaring Christmas Season & The Internet Isn't Ready Yet
It's too soon! 🎄🎅
Halloween just ended and while many of us are still trying to get through all the leftover candy, others are already preparing for Christmas. We're looking at you Mariah Carey!
That's right, the All I Want For Christmas singer isn't wasting any time getting into the holiday spirit.
As soon as the clock hit 12:01 on November 1, the Holiday Queen posted a video on Instagram and Twitter captioned "IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN."
In the video, Carey rides an exercise bike in a witch costume and as the calendar ticks over to November 1, her cackle transitions into her singing "it's time."
In the second part of the video, she's wearing a Christmas suit and sitting on a reindeer. As snow falls around her you can hear her holiday hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You starts playing.
\u201cIT\u2019S TIME!!! \ud83c\udf84\u2603\ufe0f #MariahSZN\u201d— Mariah Carey (@Mariah Carey) 1667275260
The video has already been viewed over 8.3 million times on Twitter and based on the comments, a lot of people aren't ready to start thinking about Christmas just yet.
"NOOOOOOOOO IM NOT READY," one person commented on her Twitter video.
"Noooooo nooooooooooo…..STOOOOOOOOP plss," another person echoed.
"Sooo y’all just gonna act like the month of November and Thanksgiving doesn’t exist? 😂," one follower wrote on Carey's Instagram video. Thanksgiving is on November 24 in the U.S. by the way.
However, it looks like some people (a lot more than you would think) are into it and are posting pictures of themselves in Christmas gear or singing along to her Christmas hit.
\u201c@MariahCarey I\u2019m so ready! #MariahSZN https://t.co/kfTYWX57rL\u201d— Mariah Carey (@Mariah Carey) 1667275260
While no one wants to be the grinch when it comes to the holidays, we still need to put the Halloween decorations away.