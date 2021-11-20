Trending Tags

7 Drive-Thru Christmas Events Around Ottawa That Will Let You Explore A Glowing Paradise

Some locations are free! ✨

Stephanie White | Narcity

There is no need to freeze outdoors to see twinkling lights. Here are drive-thru Christmas events around Ottawa, where you can explore a glowing paradise.

While the weather outside might be freezing, you can stay warm in your car and listen to classics like Mariah Carey singing "All I Want For Christmas" as you drive past dazzling tunnels of lights and illuminated displays.

With so many events to pick from, you can visit a new spot each weekend until 2021 wraps up, so it is time to decide which you'll go to first.

A Country Christmas Night

Price: $30 per vehicle

When: December 4 - December 30, 2021

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The 2-kilometre route will take you past dazzling lights, and then you can exit your vehicle and sip a hot chocolate around a bonfire.

Website

Enchanted Holiday Drive

Price: $40 per vehicle

When: December 1 - 23, 2021

Address: 6336 Fallowfield Rd., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: What makes Enchanted Holiday Drive unique is that tons of actors bring the magical setting to life.

Website

Magic Of Lights

Price: $20+ per vehicle

When: November 19, 2021 - January 8, 2022

Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The two-kilometre drive-thru Christmas event has nearly one million colourful lights.

Website

River Of Lights

Price: Free

When: November 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Address: Blockhouse Island Parkway, Brockville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't need to pay a thing to drive along the Blockhouse Island Parkway to see all the colourful lights.

Website

Illumi

Price: $ 21.75+ per person

When: November 25, 2021 - January 30, 2022 (select nights)

Address: 2805, Boulevard du Souvenir, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: It is well worth the road trip to see Illumi as there will be thousands of sculptures and 25 million twinkling lights.

Website

Pathway Of Lights

Price: Free

When: December 8, 2021 - January 7, 2022

Address: Multiple locations downtown Ottawa

Why You Need To Go: You can drive along Confederation Boulevard and Elgin Street to see colourful lights.

Website

Taffy Lane

Price: Free

When: From December 1, 2021

Address: Taffy Ln., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This street in Orleans is famous with locals for its over-the-top holiday decorations.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

