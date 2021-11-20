7 Drive-Thru Christmas Events Around Ottawa That Will Let You Explore A Glowing Paradise
Some locations are free! ✨
There is no need to freeze outdoors to see twinkling lights. Here are drive-thru Christmas events around Ottawa, where you can explore a glowing paradise.
While the weather outside might be freezing, you can stay warm in your car and listen to classics like Mariah Carey singing "All I Want For Christmas" as you drive past dazzling tunnels of lights and illuminated displays.
With so many events to pick from, you can visit a new spot each weekend until 2021 wraps up, so it is time to decide which you'll go to first.
A Country Christmas Night
Price: $30 per vehicle
When: December 4 - December 30, 2021
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The 2-kilometre route will take you past dazzling lights, and then you can exit your vehicle and sip a hot chocolate around a bonfire.
Enchanted Holiday Drive
Price: $40 per vehicle
When: December 1 - 23, 2021
Address: 6336 Fallowfield Rd., Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: What makes Enchanted Holiday Drive unique is that tons of actors bring the magical setting to life.
Magic Of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 19, 2021 - January 8, 2022
Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The two-kilometre drive-thru Christmas event has nearly one million colourful lights.
River Of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022
Address: Blockhouse Island Parkway, Brockville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to pay a thing to drive along the Blockhouse Island Parkway to see all the colourful lights.
Illumi
Price: $ 21.75+ per person
When: November 25, 2021 - January 30, 2022 (select nights)
Address: 2805, Boulevard du Souvenir, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: It is well worth the road trip to see Illumi as there will be thousands of sculptures and 25 million twinkling lights.
Pathway Of Lights
Price: Free
When: December 8, 2021 - January 7, 2022
Address: Multiple locations downtown Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: You can drive along Confederation Boulevard and Elgin Street to see colourful lights.
Taffy Lane
Price: Free
When: From December 1, 2021
Address: Taffy Ln., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This street in Orleans is famous with locals for its over-the-top holiday decorations.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.