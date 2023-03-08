This New Toronto Restaurant Is Inspired By 1950s Italy & It's A Pasta-Lover's Paradise
It's from the same team behind Gusto 101.
Pasta-lovers rejoice! A new Italian restaurant is coming to Toronto and you'll be able to feast on tons of authentic dishes and drool-worthy desserts.
ZUZU is the newest dining concept from Gusto 54 (known for Gusto 101, Trattoria Nervosa, PAI, and Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen). The venue will be opening on March 11 in the heart of Regent Park.
The restaurant and bar will feature "Italian classics with a modern take and Gusto 54's lively and nostalgic nod to 1950's Italy." You can enjoy a variety of dishes in a bright, airy space filled with earthy tones and leafy decor.
ZUZU restaurant and bar are an addition to ZUZU Café which opened in fall 2022. The cafe serves fluffy pastries, pizza, sandwiches, espresso martinis, and more. The space also features a co-working area and bottle shop.
Some highlights of the new ZUZU menu include baked ziti, tagliatelle with beef and pork ragu, sea, bream, and roasted delicata squash.
You can enjoy a variety of pasta like mushroom agnolotti and rigatoni and desserts like chocolate flourless cake and a traditional Italian custard tart.
There are also boozy drinks on the menu such as Aperol Spritz and a nitro espresso martini.
If you're craving more Italian eats you can also check out the new PIANO PIANO location which is complete with a carousel bar and $34 lunch special.
Get ready to take a trip to old-school Italy at this new restaurant opening in Toronto.
ZUZU
ZUZU restaurant.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 555 Dundas St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This retro-inspired restaurant will sweep you away to Italy.