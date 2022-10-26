This New Toronto Cafe Is Inspired By 1950s Italy & You Can Feast On Fluffy Pastries
A restaurant will be opening in the coming months as well.
You can take a trip to Europe with a visit to this cafe opening in Toronto. Café ZUZU is a new venue inspired by 1950s Italy, so you can live that vacay life without a plane ticket.
The cafe is the latest concept by the Gusto 54 Restaurant Group, which is known for restaurants like Gusto 101 and Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen. ZUZU will officially open its doors on October 28, 2022.
Pepperoni pizza. Courtesy of Café ZUZU
The space is filled with retro furnishings and nostalgia. Antique chandeliers hang from the ceiling, and large windows allow light to pour into the cozy interior. The cafe includes a co-working space with plenty of outlets so you can stay and work while enjoying food and drinks, as well as a bottle shop and retail selection.
Outside, you'll find two corner patios as well as a sidewalk ice cream and gelato pop-up offering frozen treats from local businesses.
The all-day cafe is brimming with Italian pastries, and you can bite into authentic treats like bomboloni and cannolis. There will also be sandwiches, salads, and pizza by the slice available for grab-and-go or dine-in. As for drinks, you can sip a traditional Italian blend of espresso as well as matcha and cold brew on tap. ZUZU will also be serving espresso martinis.
On certain days, the cafe will host community events with a focus on entrepreneurship in the hospitality industry and women in leadership.
The venue is home to a second space which will be opening as ZUZU's Restaurant + Bar in the next few months. If you're craving a little taste of Italy, then take a trip to this nostalgic new cafe.
Café ZUZU
Hand serving coffee.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 555 Dundas St. E., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This new venue is inspired by 1950s Italy and serves pastries, coffee, and more.