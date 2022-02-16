Sections

Toronto's New Film-Inspired Resto Serves Sizzling Hotpot & It's Like A Whole Other World

It's the brand's first North American location.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Courtesy of Shu Kingdom General Hotpot, @jenzthefoodie | Instagram

You can feast like you're in a whole other world at this new restaurant in Scarborough.

Shu Kingdom General Hotpot is a Chinese restaurant offering authentic dishes in a unique, film-inspired environment.

The venue had its soft opening on January 31, 2022 and will celebrate its grand opening on February 19. With over 150 locations in China, this is the restaurant's first location in North America.

Courtesy of Shu Kingdom General Hotpot

The venue specializes in traditional Sichuanese hotpot featuring high quality beef and offers Fresh Sliced Ribeye and Chuck Eye Beef as the signature dishes.

Courtesy of Shu Kingdom General Hotpot

The food and decor are inspired by the famous Chinese story The Romance of the Three Kingdoms as well as the movie The Three Kingdoms, and you'll see aspects of the tale reflected in the atmosphere and dishes.

Courtesy of Shu Kingdom General Hotpot

Scenes from the film adorn the walls, and even the plating is inspired by the story. The interior is filled with glowing lanterns, pops of red and gold, and dazzling details.

Courtesy of Shu Kingdom General Hotpot

Some specialties include the beef aorta and pork kidney slices combo served with beef omasum tripe as well as beef omasum tripe and beef omasum with pork kidney slices. According to the press release, "every dish is served like it just came out of the movie."

Courtesy of Shu Kingdom General Hotpot

The menu consists of soup bases like tomato and pork bone, a variety of tofu and mushrooms, meat skewers, and vegetables. There are also deserts and appetizers such as ice jelly and fried buns.

Courtesy of Shu Kingdom General Hotpot

If you're hungry for something new, take a trip to this stunning new restaurant to indulge in authentic dishes and take in the story-inspired decor.

Shu Kingdom General Hotpot

Courtesy of Shu Kingdom General Hotpot

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 390 Silver Star Blvd., Unit#132-137, Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in sizzling hotpot at this stunning new restaurant.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

