Lil Jon Was Spotted At A Toronto Pizza Joint & He's Not The Only Celebrity Who's Eaten There
Apparently he's visited the pizza spot multiple times.
If you live in the 6ix and "Turn Down For What" is your anthem, then the fact that Lil Jon loves Toronto pizza will probably be of interest to you.
The rapper was spotted at Four Brothers Pizza, 540 King Street West,Sunday, November 20, 2022,for a bite and one of the restaurant's owners, Farhad Ghousy, told Narcity that it was not his first time.
Ghousy told Narcity that the rapper has visited the establishment three times and is a big fan of their Smoked Tequila Lime Chicken Wings.
"He came by Sunday evening. He was in town doing an event at REBEL nightclub in Toronto," the owner said. "He has visited our other location (Oakville) before and fell in love with them and visits us every time he's in town."
Lil Jon attended the location with his security, who ordered some of the joint's Pizza Twirls.
When asked if he had any memorable stories of the rapper's various visits to the restaurant, Ghousy recalled when the crunk pioneer took customer's orders at its Oakville location.
"It was a pretty fun and neat experience," the owner said. "He's super funny, friendly and great to our customers and staff."
If you're looking for a chance celeb encounter in the city, the pizzeria may be an excellent place to start.
The joint seems to be a hot spot for the rich and famous, with other notable clientele including The Chainsmokers, Scott Disick and Loud Luxury.
Any place selling large quantities of "Pizza Skulls" has to be doing something right.