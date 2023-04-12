TikToker Says These Toronto Restaurants Are 'Super Overrated' & Names 7 Spots To Try Instead
Not everyone agrees though! 👀.
Many people have Toronto restaurant lists to stay on top of the best and newest spots in the city. But, when it comes to what's the best, that's where the debate begins.
A Toronto TikToker, Emily, shared a video revealing what restaurants she sees all over TikTok and believes are "super, super overrated." But, she also advises viewers on what she thinks is the best alternative.
Emily told Narcity that her favourite restaurant in Toronto is Rhum Corner, a Haitian spot at 926 Dundas Street West.
Nevertheless, she "wanted to post the video to give people some restaurant suggestions they may have not heard of," she added. "I find on TikTok the same restaurants are talked about and they aren't necessarily the best ones. There are so many amazing restaurants in our city that don't get the love they deserve."
With that in mind, the video starts with the TikToker mentioning Paris Paris as her first no-go because, in her experience, the staff was "so rude," and she found it "overpriced." But does agree with many others that it's "aesthetically pleasing."
Some people who commented on the video agreed with Emily for putting this spot on the list.
"Lol how did I know Paris Paris would be #1! That place is sooooo overrated," a person said.
Instead, Emily suggests going to The Annex Cafe & Wine Bar for "incredible" staff and an "amazing wine selection."
The TikToker "struggled to find the hype around Marked," she shared. Rather, "if you're looking for good South American food, try Pisac Peruvian Bistro."
Even though some people agreed with the TikToker, others enjoy Marked.
"It's so good and so cheap! For bottomless brunch!" someone shared.
"I honestly think any Mexican restaurant in the city is better than Wilbur, but on a serious note, La Cantina Del Pueblo is really, really good," she said.
People in the comments quickly jumped to this remark. "Wilbur is great, especially for that price," someone said, to which the TikToker responded, "So many better options at that price point or cheaper."
Next is Bar Poet, a Toronto restaurant that she said has "okay" food and "meh" drinks, but the noise bothers her the most. So instead, the TikToker suggests Danny's Pizza Tavern as an alternative.
"Bar poet has that patio on Dovercourt and that adds 3+ stars on its score," someone shared.
Other restaurants the TikToker thinks are "overhyped," and some alternative suggestions include:
- Rather than Oretta, go to Bar Vendetta.
- Instead of Bar Reyna, head to Gardel.
- Even though pizza is great at Pizzeria Badiali's, she said Mac's Pizza is an alternative.
Overall, Emily told Narcity that she "Love(s) the diversity of the Toronto food scene! Multiculturalism makes our city great and I love to see it reflected in the city's food scene."