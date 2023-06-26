9 Toronto Restaurants Offering A 3-Course Dinner For Just $35 During Summerlicious
Time to plan date night!
Summerlicious 2023 is right around the corner, so it's time to grab your fellow foodies and plan your dates because three-course dinners at fancy Toronto restaurants just got a whole lot cheaper.
Between July 7 and 23, people can enjoy three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at over 200 Toronto restaurants at various price points.
Some Summerlicious menus start at $25 and can get as pricy as $75, which, if you think about it, isn't much if you go to one of the nicer spots in town.
You can start booking Summerlicious reservations as of June 29, and you'll also be able to see exactly what's on the menu before you lock in one of these top restaurants for a meal.
While reservations are not required, they are recommended, especially if you plan on going to a restaurant on the weekend, because it can be hard to walk in and find a seat during Summerlicious.
If you are looking for a spot to enjoy a $35 three-course dinner meal then look no further, because we've put together nine great spots that you can book just in time for Summerlicious.
La Pizza e La Pasta
Price: $27 Lunch, $35 Dinner
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 45 Bloor St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This Italian restaurant is located inside Eataly on Bloor Street West and it serves a wide array of authentic foods filled with fresh ingredients. The Summerlicious menu includes items such as Carciofi Fritti, Frittelle di Zucchine, Gnocchi con Pesto alla Genovese, Spaghetti alla Tarantina and Tiramisù alle Fragole.
According to Google Reviews, this Eataly restaurant has a 3.9-star rating with many comments being quite positive.
"Food was amazing. Favourites were the pizzas, calamari and the black pasta with shrimp. Everything we ordered was very delicious and full of flavour," one reviewer shared. "Our waiter's name was Anthony. He did a phenomenal job helping us pick out what to order. He recommended we share our plates so everyone in our group could taste everything and that worked out very well."
The Haam
Price: $27 Lunch, $35 Dinner
Cuisine: Japanese, Mexican
Address: 342 Adelaide St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The Haam is a Japanese-inspired Mexican restaurant that offers incredible fusion flavours to its customers. During Summerlicious, you can get menu items such as Ceviche and Tortilla Chips, Hamachi Tiradito, eight pieces of Special Roll with 2 Tacos, and Churros for dessert.
The Haam is quite popular, according to Google Reviews, with over 1,000 comments and a 4.4-star rating, so if you find a Summerlicious reservation at this spot, it might be a great opportunity to snatch it.
Hey Lucy Cafe
Price: $27 Lunch, $35 Dinner
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 295 King St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of the Entertainment District, Hey Lucy Cafe offers wood-fired pizza and it's been a fan favourite since 1987. Their Summerlicious menu includes Fried Calamari, Caprese Salad, paninis for lunch and pizzas for dinner, along with desserts like the Dulce de Leche Fried Cheesecake and Flourless Chocolate Torte.
According to a person who visited the restaurant and wrote a review on Yelp, Hey Lucy is perfect for "anyone looking for a dessert martini and delicious pizza/flatbread, you found THE spot!!!"
The Host Fine Indian Cuisine
Price: $27 Lunch, $35 Dinner
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 87 Elm St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This Indian restaurant has a range of foods to choose from that cater to all kinds of diets, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free. This year's Summerlicious menu includes Samosa, Paneer Tikka, Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, Chana Masala and Gulab Jamun.
With over 900 Google reviews, The Host has "delicious" food and is conveniently located. But, if you were hoping for really spicy food be sure to ask for the spice level to be "desi style," they will be sure to "kick up the spice, just for you!"
Saku
Price: $27 Lunch, $35 Dinner
Cuisine: Asian, Japanese, Sushi
Address: 478 Queen St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy an Asian restaurant with a vibey interior that's snug and stylish. You can also choose from a long list of options from their Summerlicious menu, which includes B.C. Tuna & Salmon Tataki Salad, Miso Eggplant, seven pieces of Pressed Sushi and 2 Tacos, Aburi Chirashi Donburi and Churros with Ice Cream.
With over 1,500 Google Reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this is definitely a spot you should be checking out if you find a Summerlicious reservation.
"My partner and I were craving sushi and have walked past this place before many times but never tried! This afternoon we did and we do not regret it!" someone shared.
The Cottage Cheese
Price: $27 Lunch, $35 Dinner
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 64 Oxford St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This Indian spot is hidden in Toronto's Kensington Market and, according to its Google Reviews, the "classics are so well elevated – flavours and textures danced in our mouths."
The food is all made from scratch and customers can enjoy a wide range of options from its Summerlicious offerings. You can choose from Gilafi Chicken Kebab, Cauliflower Bites, Vegetable Samosa, Butter Chicken, Fish Mali Curry, Paneer Tikka Masala and so much more.
Bella Vista Trattoria
Price: $35 Dinner
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 660 College St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This Italian restaurant is located in the heart of Toronto's Little Italy, so you know it's instantly authentic. Some options to choose from Bella Vista Trattoria's Summerlicious dinner menu include Meat Balls, Grilled Calamari, Ravioli, Chicken Parmigiana and Tiramisu.
Even though this spot isn't as popular as the others, people on Google really seemed to love the space.
"I also like the decor and the atmosphere," one person shared.
Another said the "Atmosphere feels like you're in your own little spot in Italy. Comfy, cozy and such a delight, not to mention the owner is an amazing host, making you feel important and appreciated. My home away from home."
Hibachi
Price: $27 Lunch, $35 Dinner
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 550 Wellington St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: One of downtown Toronto's teppanyaki restaurants is offering a Summerlicious menu, and that's definitely a steal.
Guests can choose from the following options:
- Appetizer: Miso Soup, Green Salad or Sushi Roll
- Main dish: Teppanyaki Tofu, Salmon or AAA Striploin Steak
- Dessert: Ice Cream, Mochi Ice Cream and Cheesecake
Union Social Eatery Yonge & St. Clair
Price: $27 Lunch, $35 Dinner
Cuisine: American, Canadian, Comfort Food
Address: 21 St Clair Ave W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant offers comfort food for any craving. The Summerlicious menu caters to a lot of people's needs, which is perfect for a group setting.
You can enjoy House Braised Sirloin Firecrackers, Bacon Salt Brussel Sprouts, Chicken Vindaloo, Tacos with Salad, Butternut Squash Ravioli, Creme Brulee, and Apple Pie jars.
The restaurant has a pub vibe but people were "surprised with the taste and quality of the food and quality of the service."
"I would call this place a pub, but it has tasty meals that are better than you get in a pub," another shared.