NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

summerlicious

7 Toronto Restaurants Offering A $25 3-Course Dinner For Summerlicious

Don't forget to make a reservation!

Toronto Associate Editor
A meal from Crystal Thani. ​Right: The outside of Free Times Cafe.

A meal from Crystal Thani. Right: The outside of Free Times Cafe.

@instantonium | Instagram, @freetimescafeofficial | Instagram

Summerlicious is back in Toronto, and you know what that means? An opportunity to try a bunch of restaurants from your list for cheaper than what it probably would've cost you.

Travelling the world is proving to be quite chaotic at this time of year, but if you travel for food and you're longing for that adventure, then you might as well explore the various cuisines in the heart of Toronto.

You can start making reservations on July 18, but the offers won't come into effect until August 12 and will end on August 28, so make sure to act fast!

Here is a list of seven restaurants in Toronto offering 3-course dinner meals for $25.

Crystal Thani

Cuisine: Thai

Address: 571 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To try their popular Thai dishes for $25, which includes Thai Fresh Rolls, Massaman Curry, Mango Sticky Rice and a lot more!

Website

Detroit Pizzeria

Cuisine: American

Address: 1093 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pizza lovers gather because you can get an appetizer, pizza and dessert for $25! Just look at that stringy cheese! Yum!

Website

Free Times Cafe

Cuisine: Jewish, Middle-Eastern

Address: 320 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To enjoy their, Chicken Matzo Ball Soup, Brisket Sandwich and Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Halva and various other options too.

Website

Mannat

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 839 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To eat their Butter Chicken, obviously.

Website

Bar Bacan

Cuisine: Latin American

Address: 369 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Who doesn't love Empanadas? This place has a whole bunch of empanada options! In addition to Costillitas, and their own specialty dishes.

Website

The Chefs' House

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 215 King St E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Are you craving some fresh Burrata and tomatoes with a balsamic glaze on these hot summer days? With a side of ice cream maybe? Then you'll want to hit this place up

Accessible

Website

iSLAS Filipino BBQ & Bar

Cuisine: Filipino

Address: 1690 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You've probably seen it all over TikTok and you're wanting to try their Filipino spring rolls and famous BBQ dishes!

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...