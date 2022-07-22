7 Toronto Restaurants Offering A $25 3-Course Dinner For Summerlicious
Don't forget to make a reservation!
Summerlicious is back in Toronto, and you know what that means? An opportunity to try a bunch of restaurants from your list for cheaper than what it probably would've cost you.
Travelling the world is proving to be quite chaotic at this time of year, but if you travel for food and you're longing for that adventure, then you might as well explore the various cuisines in the heart of Toronto.
You can start making reservations on July 18, but the offers won't come into effect until August 12 and will end on August 28, so make sure to act fast!
Here is a list of seven restaurants in Toronto offering 3-course dinner meals for $25.
Crystal Thani
Cuisine: Thai
Address: 571 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To try their popular Thai dishes for $25, which includes Thai Fresh Rolls, Massaman Curry, Mango Sticky Rice and a lot more!
Detroit Pizzeria
Cuisine: American
Address: 1093 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pizza lovers gather because you can get an appetizer, pizza and dessert for $25! Just look at that stringy cheese! Yum!
Free Times Cafe
Cuisine: Jewish, Middle-Eastern
Address: 320 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy their, Chicken Matzo Ball Soup, Brisket Sandwich and Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Halva and various other options too.
Mannat
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 839 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To eat their Butter Chicken, obviously.
Bar Bacan
Cuisine: Latin American
Address: 369 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Who doesn't love Empanadas? This place has a whole bunch of empanada options! In addition to Costillitas, and their own specialty dishes.
The Chefs' House
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 215 King St E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Are you craving some fresh Burrata and tomatoes with a balsamic glaze on these hot summer days? With a side of ice cream maybe? Then you'll want to hit this place up
Accessible
iSLAS Filipino BBQ & Bar
Cuisine: Filipino
Address: 1690 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You've probably seen it all over TikTok and you're wanting to try their Filipino spring rolls and famous BBQ dishes!