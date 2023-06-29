18 Bucket List Toronto Restaurants You Need To Try If You Haven't Already
The Toronto restaurant scene is unparalleled in Canada. We have an abundance of ridiculously good restaurants, all focusing on cuisines from around the world. We should feel pretty lucky to live in a city that is home to so many unique places to dine!
It can be overwhelming to try finding a great spot that's close to your area plus has amazing food AND an adorable interior with a good atmosphere. Rest assured: All these Toronto restos fit the bill!
18. Khao San Road
Where: 11 Charlotte St, King West
If you're looking for authentic Thai food in Toronto, Khao San Road has got you covered. This place gets tons of hype, but they 100% deserve all of it because their food is insanely flavourful and creative!
17. Seven Lives
Where: 69 Kensington Ave, Kensington Market
If you're looking for some seriously good tacos, this cash-online Kensington hot spot is the place to go. Featuring Baja-style tacos, its bestseller is Baja fish tacos! This casual taqueria is where you can enjoy good grub with friends, or grab some takeout when you're in a rush.
16. Kost Restaurant
Where: 80 Blue Jays Way, Downtown Toronto
Offering delicious lunch, dinner, and cocktail hour, Kost Restaurant is located on the 44th floor of the swanky Bisha Hotel in downtown Toronto. Their scrumptious brunch, where amazing California-inspired dishes and morning cocktails are mainstays, is a crowd favourite. You'll feel like you're dining up in the clouds with a breathtaking view of the city skyline!
15. PAI
Where: 18 Duncan Street & 2335 Yonge Street
This Northern Thai restaurant is among the city's best and has even been name checked by Toronto's own Simu Liu as among his faves — and with good reason! Its delicious Thai food has customers flocking to it nightly, all wanting to get a taste of signature dishes such as Khao Soi, Pad Thai and more.
14. 416 Snack Bar
Where: 181 Bathurst St, Chinatown
Serving up great Asian-style food, tasty drinks, and fun music, 416 Snack Bar is always a safe bet for an awesome night out. This cozy, dimly lit hangout has a kitchen that's open late, so you can continue munching, drinking, and party to your heart's (and stomach's) content!
13. Hanmoto
Where: 2 Lakeview Ave, Little Portugal
Another unique place for cool eats, Hanmoto is an incredible Japanese-fusion resto-bar. They serve mouthwatering snacks like their famous stuffed wings! Their kitchen is open until 2:00 AM (AKA the perfect spot to end a night of bar-hopping). Plus, if you're not done drinking, they also serve cocktails.
12. Miss Thing's
Where: 1279 Queen St W, Parkdale
This tropical-themed Hawaiian restaurant is definitely one of the coolest spots in the city to hang out. The retro design is gorgeous, they offer massive tropical tiki drinks, and their Polynesian dishes are super unique and delicious!
11. Bobbie Sue's Mac + Cheese
Where: 162 Ossington Ave #3, Ossington
If you're obsessed with mac 'n cheese (and, I mean, who isn't?!) then you've got to head over to this Ossington icon. They specialize in all things cheesy and delicious, making massive portions of our childhood favourites that are perfect for takeaway.
10. Mother's Dumplings
Where: 421 Spadina Ave, Baldwin Village
When you find yourself in downtown Toronto on the hunt for dumplings, no one rivals Mother's Dumplings! This Asian spot does these handmade delicacies better than anyone else, and their secret family recipe never disappoints!
9. Sotto Sotto
Where: 120 Avenue Road
Not only does this joint offer great Italian food in a fine-dining atmosphere, but it's also among the favourite restaurants of Toronto legend Drake as well as music industry titan DJ Khaled. Both have been spotted eating here, so maybe if you're lucky, or unlucky depending on your taste in music, you'll be rubbing elbows with these two on your visit.
8. ZEAL Burgers
Where: Various locations
This is the place to go for some delicious comfort food. The restaurant obviously has juicy burgers with a variety of toppings, but the menu also boasts poutine and classic milkshakes.
7. Grey Gardens
Where: 199 Augusta Ave, Kensington Market
If you're looking for more of a fine-dining experience, Grey Gardens is an amazing choice. This seafood-heavy restaurant, surprisingly located in Kensington Market, upscale cuisine such as oysters, duck, and beef carpaccio! Plus, they have an extensive list of wines for you to enjoy.
6. Lake Inez
Where: 1471 Gerrard St E, Little India
This Asian-fusion restaurant is probably one of the best spots in the city, in my opinion at least. The atmosphere is refined and intimate, the beer list is jam-packed, and the food is bursting with flavours that you've never experienced before! A truly unique dining experience in Toronto, no doubt.
5. Her Father's Cider Bar + Kitchen
Where:119 Harbord St., Toronto, ON
If you like trying new drinks, this is the place to go. With a selection of over 100 ciders and a menu filled with delicious seasonal foods, this is the restaurant to go to.
4. Gusto 101
Where: 101 Portland St, King West
If you're craving fresh pasta and homemade pizza, this is definitely the best place to satisfy your hunger! Thanks to its sunny patios, this multi-floor restaurant is a hot spot in the summer; nonetheless, it serves up insanely good eats all year round.
3. Members Only Waffle House
Where: 252 Queen St West
For those who like to feel a little (a lot) bawdy when they're consuming their treats, this is the place for you. This waffle house is famous for their, shall we say, anatomically correct waffles that are smothered in chocolate, sprinkles and much more. And yes, before you ask, both sets of bits are represented here.
2. Piano Piano
Where: 88 Harbord St, Harbord Village
If you've ever walked down Harbord Street, chances are that you've noticed the stunning floral exterior of this fancy restaurant. Piano Piano serves fresh pasta, homemade pizzas, delicious salads, and tons more!
1. Simit & Chai
Where: 787 King St W, King West
Simit and Chai Co. is a Turkish bakery in Toronto that offers something completely unique. They make their own specialty bagels that are street-style from Istanbul. You can also sip classic Turkish coffee on their patio.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 20, 2018.
