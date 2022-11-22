You Can Now Pay Up To $100 To Reserve The Best Table At Certain Toronto Restaurants
You can buy a table even when a restaurant looks booked up! 👀
Toronto's best restaurants are jam-packed, and if you manage to secure a reservation on a busy night, there's no guarantee you won't be sat beside a breezy door or the bathroom.
Tablz a local Toronto-based startup, is changing that and giving patrons the option to pay for their table preference at select restaurants, including Madrina Bar y Tapas and Amal in Toronto.
According to a press release, the company is "selling premium seating during premium times," just like airlines, sporting events and hotels do to help restaurants make money.
"The company’s platform allows consumers who opt-in to take 3D walkthroughs of a restaurant’s dining room and pay anywhere from $5 to $100 extra for the seats of their choice at peak hours," reads the release.
This extra cost is optional and allows guests to choose where they want to sit in the restaurant, so instead of asking a hostess to take pity on you and give your party a big booth in the back – you can pay for it.
The table price is determined by the company's algorithm depending on the time of the reservation and is charged per seat.
For example, a four-person table at Madrina Bar y Tapas on Friday night in the Distillery District at 5:15 p.m. is $35 per guest.
Tablz booking system for Madrina Bar y Tapas.Tablz website
So if you have a table of four, you'll collectively pay $140 just for your table on top of your bill and tip should you give one.
It's not mandatory to use Tablz to make a reservation, but if you search for an unpaid reservation on Friday for a table of four at Madrina Bar y Tapas at 5:15 p.m.you won't find one on Open Table.