8 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Thanksgiving Weekend: October 7 to 10
Fall-tastic adventures between turkey meals.🦃
Canadian Thanksgiving is here which means you'll get an extra day off to enjoy. Why not take advantage of the holiday and discover adventures in the Ottawa region?
You can kick off the Halloween season with haunting events, browse fall markets filled with seasonal treats or surround yourself with nature on a fall stroll. Here are eight things to do this weekend in Ottawa to level up your Thanksgiving fun.
Hear haunted tales in a cemetery
Two ghost tour guides in an Ottawa cemetery.
Price: $24.99 per adult
When: Next dates are October 7, 8 and 9, 2022
Address: Beechwood Cemetery, 280 Beechwood Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The latest Ottawa ghost tour by The Haunted Walk takes place in a historic cemetery and it's here just for spooky season. You'll walk past tombs as you hear ghoulish tales and it ends in a mausoleum.
Stroll through an enchanted forest
Price: $29 per adult
When: Until October 15, 2022
Address: 1000 Chem. des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through a magical forest full of glowing lights and interactive night displays at Mont Tremblant's Tonga Lumina. A ski lift ride takes you up the mountain where you'll be immersed in nature on this 1.5-kilometre path.
Check out colossal pumpkins
Price: Free
Address: Byward Market, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The giant pumpkins are back in the Byward Market and you can admire them as you browse seasonal produce. There are festive displays for fall photo ops and Halloween events happening at many bars and restaurants in the square.
Enjoy DJ beats in a cocktail lounge
Price: Free to visit
When: Fridays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip cocktails and snack on charcuterie at the new cocktail bar, The Reading Lounge, at Fairmont Chateau Laurier. It's open daily for happy hour but on Friday nights there is a DJ spinning beats for an extra lively vibe.
Take a free shuttle to fall hikes
Price: Free
When: Weekends and holidays October 1 to 23, 2022
Address: Eight stops in the Ottawa-Gatineau region
Why You Need To Go: Early to mid-October is a popular time to hike in Gatineau Park when Fall Rhapsody is at its peak. You can take the National Capital Commission's free shuttle to the park and enjoy the fall colours without worrying about parking.
Visit a quaint harvest fest
Price: Free
When: October 8, 2022
Address: 230 Davidson's Side Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: BeetBox Farm sells a variety of seasonal veggies and this Saturday you can join the Harvest Fest filled with extra treats. There will be pies, tarts and pumpkins for sale along with apple cider and live music playing.
Browse a global bazaar in a small town
Price: Free to visit
When: Weekends until November 20, 2022
Address: 6110 Mitch Owens Rd., Manotick Station, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can browse unique, handmade gifts and decor from around the world at One World Bazaar. It's only open for eight weekends during the fall season and feels like you're travelling to a faraway land.
The international market is just a ten-minute drive from the pumpkin patch Miller's Farm and Market, so you can enjoy a fall-tastic afternoon in the sub-city of Manotick.
Warm up with a bowl of ramen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1537 Merivale Rd., Nepean & 153 Bank St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sansotei Ramen is a Canadian chain that specializes in Tonkotsu Ramen and has two locations in Ottawa along with spots in Toronto, Kitchener and Montreal. There's nothing quite like warming up with a bowl of creamy broth on a chilly day.
