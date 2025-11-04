The smash-hit Tina Turner musical has 1 Ontario stop & it's worth the trip to Kitchener
They're saying it's "simply the best!"
Rock fans are in for a treat this November when the hit musical TINA – The Tina Turner Musical rolls into Kitchener, Ontario, for its only Ontario stop on a massive tour across North America - with only two dates in Canada!
Performing three high-energy shows in just two days, Friday, November 28 and Saturday, November 29, 2025, the cast and crew will bring to life the story of Tina Turner, featuring iconic songs like "The Best," "River Deep, Mountain High," "What's Love Got To Do With It?" and many, many more.
The not-to-miss show is presented by Centre In The Square in collaboration with the original Broadway creative team, so you know you're getting the full Broadway experience, live band and all, just a short drive from Toronto.
As you would expect from a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee (first with Ike Turner in 1991 and then as a solo artist in 2021), Tina Turner is a towering figure in the music world, with an origin story to match.
With TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall tells her story of resilience and transformation in the face of racism, sexism and ageism with compassion and flair in a show directed by Phyllida Lloyd (who you'd know from MAMMA MIA!).
Courtesy of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Nov 28-29, 2025)
And when you come to Kitchener to celebrate the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, it's a perfect chance to explore all that the Waterloo region has to offer. A stroll from Centre In The Square, you'll encounter a feast of delicious dining options on and around King Street East.
Stick around for a day or two and stretch your legs on a gorgeous hike along the Walter Bean Grand River Trail. Then, explore Canada’s largest year-round farmers’ market, theSt. Jacobs Market, packed with local eats, handmade finds, and good vibes. However you spend your time, you’re in for an unforgettable experience — all thanks to Tina Turner’s one-night-only stop in Canada.
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Price: Tickets from $94.75
When: Friday, November 28, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 29, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Address: Centre In The Square - 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON