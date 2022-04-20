NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Union Station

Almost 100 Union Station Rail Workers Are Striking & Here's Where It Could Cause Delays

The longer the strike, the more likely that delays will happen.

Toronto Staff Writer
GO train at Union Station.

GO train at Union Station.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

On Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., 95 Toronto Terminal Railway workers at Union Station went on strike, and the longer they stay off the job, the greater the chance commuters may see delays on the GO & UP Express trains.

The workers are part of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union, and negotiations between IBEW and Toronto Terminal Railway (TTR) hit an "impasse on Tuesday evening," TTR said in an emailed statement to Narcity.

TTR proposed bindingarbitration, which is when a jury makes a decision, but IBEW declined the option, and shortly after midnight, the workers went on strike.

Steve Martin, IBEW's Senior General Chairman, told Narcity that the workers have had "no contract since end of December 2019" and are primarily striking due to their wages and benefits issues.

TTR told Narcity that the workers were offered "the same wage and benefits package as other unionized TTR Track employees."

This strike could potentially impact service on GO & UP Express trains, according to a Metrolinx spokesperson.

"At the moment, this strike involving TTR workers is not affecting GO & UP Express customers. We do have contingency plans in place to continue safely operating GO and UP trains during the labour dispute," Metrolinx spokesperson said.

"The risk of delays and cancellations does increase the longer this strike continues – so we strongly encourage customers to sign up and subscribe to On-The-GO alerts," they added.

TTR told Narcity that they have also enacted a "contingency plan to ensure safe and efficient train service" and invite "IBEW to return to the bargaining table or accept binding arbitration."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...