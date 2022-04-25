Thousands Of Toronto Cleaners May Go On Strike & The City Could Get Smelly
If you thought Toronto was dirty before, think again.
Toronto isn't well known for its dirtiness, but regardless of your stance on its current condition, the 6ix could get a whole lot worse.
Thousands of cleaners in Toronto are preparing to strike over low wages as the cost of living rises, and a "strike vote" will take place this Saturday, April 30, according to a press release.
Service Employees International Union Local 2 (SEIU Local 2) says they have been trying to get a "fair contract." Still, cleaning companies are "refusing to provide wage increases that keep up with the cost of living."
Strike Vote Meeting! An important message to @seiulocal2can janitors in Toronto covered by city-wide contracts! #j4jstrike2022#canlabpic.twitter.com/8Gvj2yZiUN
— Justice for Janitors (@J4JL2) April 22, 2022
The top pay rate for janitors is $16.45 per hour, with most earning $15.70 per hour, according to SEIU Local 2. Some workers may also earn 50 cents more per hour by working "overnight shifts or lead hand premiums."
"Most of my co-workers are working two jobs to be able to pay the bills now," says Erna Bearneza, a worker who has cleaned for GDI Integrated Facility Services for 10 years.
SEIU Local 2 says cleaners did not receive a pay increase throughout the pandemic, especially when "cleaners went from invisible to being called essential."
"Not only did we not get any pandemic pay," says Mark Dayao, a worker for Best Service Pros at Humber College, "our workloads also increased as deeper cleaning was required."
SEIU Local 2 represents 4,000 cleaners in the GTA, and more than 2,500 are employed by companies currently negotiating at a "central table" with the union. The outcome of which will set the standard for the industry.
If workers vote to strike, a whole host of spaces in Toronto could be left without cleaners.