Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
etsy

Thousands Of Etsy Sellers Just Went On Strike & Here's Why They're So Mad

Custom crafts just got harder to buy 😟

Global Staff Writer
The Etsy website on a laptop. Right: Two Etsy sellers.

The Etsy website on a laptop. Right: Two Etsy sellers.

Casimirokt | Dreamstime| Dreamstime, @etsy | Instagram

It's going to be a lot harder to buy custom earrings off of Etsy this week.

Over 14,000 Etsy sellers launched a boycott against selling their services on the platform Monday, after the company hiked its transaction fees for creators.

The independent sellers are staging a week-long protest against the new policy, which came into effect on Monday.

Basically, Etsy is upping its transaction fees from 5% to 6.5%. That means the company will take an extra 1.5% on every transaction that small business owners make on the site. Put another way, it's hiking its existing fee by 30%.

The online retail platform is known for helping DIY creators with selling cute and funky trinkets, jewelry and home decor online. However, many of those creators say that Etsy has strayed from its roots with this move and several others in recent years.

In addition to protesting, over 50,000 sellers have also signed a petition started by seller Kristi Cassidy against the fees increase.

"As individual crafters, makers and small businesspeople, we may be easy for a giant corporation like Etsy to take advantage of," Cassidy wrote on the petition. "But as an organized front of people, determined to use our diverse skills and boundless creativity to win ourselves a fairer deal, Etsy won’t have such an easy time shoving us around."

The petition accuses Etsy of "pandemic profiteering" after two strong years, and calls for the company to reverse this latest hike.

Etsy argues that the fees increase will directly benefit sellers and address their demands in their petition.

According to Etsy, this change in the transaction fees is necessary to compete for shoppers and invest in things that will help sellers, such as better marketing and customer support, reported The Wall Street Journal.

"We're hoping to get Etsy's attention that we are fed up," Cassidy told Yahoo! Finance during an interview.

Although only a tiny percentage of the 5.3 million sellers on the platform or protesting, It's still "quite a bit for just people trying to spread a movement online with no advertising."

"The amount of support we have gotten when we put this out into the world... people are sharing, it's spreading entirely organically."

The last time Etsy bumped up its fees was in 2018 when it increased from 3.5% to 5%, the first increase since the platform launched in 2005.

"Our sellers' success is a top priority for Etsy," the company said in a statement to TechCrunch.

"We are always receptive to seller feedback and, in fact, the new fee structure will enable us to increase our investments in areas outlined in the petition, including marketing, customer support, and removing listings that don't meet our policies."

The seller strike is expected to run until April 18.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...