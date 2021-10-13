Trending Tags

GO Train Rides Are About To Get A Whole Lot Faster On One Line Starting This Month

Your morning commute could become shorter.

GO Train Rides Are About To Get A Whole Lot Faster On One Line Starting This Month
Metrolinx, Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

Select GO train rides will be getting slightly shorter this month thanks to one line's plans to increase speed limits.

Metrolinx reports that GO train speed limits will start gradually increasing on the Kitchener Line starting on October 25, 2021, thanks to a recent installment of improved signalling systems.

The trains will initially increase from 10 mph to 20 mph (about 16-32 km/h), moving from 20 mph to 30 mph (about 32-48 km/h) on November 15 before finally leaping up to 30 mph to 45 (about 48-72 mph) on December 6.

The project also forced Metrolinx to make several upgrades at track level including new cross arms, lights, and sounds that will respond to approaching trains quicker.

"Actual train speeds will continue to be dictated by operational needs, like having to stop at Guelph GO Station or possibly travelling through construction zones," an excerpt from the report reads.

