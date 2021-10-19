7 Cheap Ontario Cottages That Are Dreamy Cold Weather Getaways
It's never too early to start planning.❄️
It is time to start planning your winter getaway, and these cheap Ontario cottages won't break the bank.
Once the snow arrives, it is the perfect time to escape the city and explore the winter wonderland outside. There is nothing like breathtaking views of trees covered in sparkling snowflakes while snowshoeing. Or, if you hate the cold weather, you could always snuggle up inside a log cabin with a mug of cocoa next to a fireplace.
Here are seven top picks that still have availability this winter:
Cozy Log Cabin
$187.50/night
Neighbourhood: Killaloe, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can relax on the giant king-size bed inside this cabin and see the views of the pond and woodland from the window.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Cottage With A Sauna
$182.50+/night
Neighbourhood: Westport, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this Airbnb, you can go Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, or relax in the wood-fired dry sauna.
Evergreen Retreat
$234/night
Neighbourhood: Muskoka Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is an off-the-grid cabin with two single beds. Here you can curl up with a good book and cup of tea and watch snowflakes dance across the sky.
Mason Cabin
$189+/night
Neighbourhood: Mountain Grove, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll never want to leave this dreamy cabin with giant windows where you can see the winter wonderland views outside.
Waterfront Cottage
$216/night
Neighbourhood: Golden Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: It would be a perfect romantic getaway, and it comes with snowshoes that you can use.
A-Frame Cottage
$346.33/night
Neighbourhood: Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This A-frame cabin has tons of unique features like an Atari Flashback X so you can play retro video games, and in the winter, you can go skating on the lake. It is also only a short drive from Algonquin and Arrowhead Provincial Parks.
Lakefront Cabin
$229/night
Neighbourhood: Golden Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This lakefront cabin is stunning and comes with a fireplace and plenty of space to relax.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.