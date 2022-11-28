Over 19K People Have Signed A Petition To Stop Ontario's Hwy 413 & Here's What You Need To Know
It's still in the works.
Over 19,000 people have signed a petition asking the federal government to put an end to Ontario's Highway 413 proposal.
The appeal, addressed to Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, was created by the David Suzuki Foundation. It argues that — if built — the highway would destroy southern Ontario's "last remaining countryside" and threaten the province's ecosystem.
"Highway 413 is just one of the Ontario government's latest assaults on the Greenbelt, but it's also the one we just might have a chance to stop," Stefanie Carmichael, the David Suzuki Foundation's communications manager, told Narcity.
"We're asking as many Ontarians as we can to tell the feds that they don't approve of building a mega highway through the Greenbelt," Carmichael added "It's bad for the species that live there, it’s bad for farmers, it's bad for the climate, and it's just as bad for drivers. New highways just create more traffic – it's been proven around the world. So far, we've got almost 20,000 signatures and we're not stopping until the highway's been stopped."
However, the Ministry of Transportation told Narcity that its environmental assessment had developed several solutions "to minimize any potential impacts" the project may have on the province's climate.
"In this past election, Ontarians voted overwhelmingly in favour of the government's plan to get critical infrastructure, like Highway 413, built. As part of the Federal Impact Assessment process," the ministry's statement read.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation also told Narcity that Ontario is continuing to work with the federal government to develop the Initial Project Description (IPD).
"This is a complex process, and we are working diligently to meet the requirements so that we can deliver on our plan to build Highway 413 as soon as possible," it adds.
Whether you're all for the highway or passionately against it, you're stuck waiting on the verdict.
If constructed, Highway 413 will stretch from Highway 400 in the east to the Highway 401/407 interchange area in the west.
The government says the expansion could save drivers up to a half-hour of travel time.
