The Ontario NDP Has All But Confirmed A New Leader & A Toronto MPP Was The Only Candidate
Marit Stiles still has to be officially voted in to the position.
Marit Stiles is set to become the official leader of the official opposition in Ontario to take on Doug Ford's conservative government in the next election in 2026.
A 1:00 a.m. deadline Tuesday set by the Ontario New Democrats came and went and the Toronto-area MPP was the only candidate to have put her name forth to become the party's new leader.
The Ontario NDP confirmed the news in a release Tuesday, and said they are "steaming ahead to a confirmation vote for Marit Stiles — the next leader of the party, leader of the Official Opposition and candidate for premier."
"Marit Stiles will work tirelessly to end the era of Conservative cuts and privatization by running to form a government that puts working people at the heart of everything we do,” said Ontario NDP President Janelle Brady. “Together with Marit, we will work to build a party and a 2026 election campaign with space for working people and labour, progressives, racialized and equity-deserving Ontarians, and young people. Marit can give people hope and unite the province to defeat Doug Ford — to make life affordable and rebuild and improve health care and education.”
Stiles has been the MPP for Toronto-Davenport since 2018 and during that time has served as the NDP's finance critic. She also has prior experience as a school board trustee.
\u201cLet\u2019s do this! I\u2019m running to lead Ontario\u2019s NDP, so we can kick out Ford\u2019s Conservatives and start \ndelivering more for working people \u2013 more opportunity, more equity, more access, more hope. #onpoli \nJoin us! https://t.co/v1WB2PmvEM\u201d— Marit Stiles (@Marit Stiles) 1663874453
Stiles was born and raised in Newfoundland but moved to Ontario for school and began her career in the city.
"Canada has a long tradition of unopposed leadership candidates going on to win the premier’s office in the next election.," read the release from the NDP, acknowledging that Stiles was the lone candidate in the party's leadership race. "That includes former premiers Dave Barrett, Mike Harcourt, Roy Romanow, Brad Wall, Danny Williams and John Horgan."
The NDP has been without a permanent leader since Andrea Horwath stepped down on election night. She has since been elected as the Mayor of Hamilton.
Interim leader Peter Tabuns has filled Horwath's shoes but it's unclear how long he'll remain in that position. No date has been set for the confirmation vote for Stiles
"Our party is stronger than ever. With Marit as our new leader, we will be able to expand our reach," said a statement from the Ontario NDP.
The party has 31 of the 124 seats at Queen's Park.
That compares to the Liberals' 8 seats. That party has not yet announced its plans to elect a new leader.