Premier Doug Ford Was Called A 'Liar' At Queen's Park Today & Several MPPs Got Kicked Out
Things got pretty heated.
Things got heated in Question Period at Queen's Park on Wednesday.
Several NDP MPPs were kicked out for comments aimed at Ontario Premier Doug Ford and it started with interim NDP Leader Peter Tabuns calling Ford a liar.
"When will the premier and his ministers stop lying about the damage they're doing to the education system?" said Tabuns, asking a question to Doug Ford through the speaker of the house.
The speaker asked not once, but twice for Tabuns to take back his remarks — something we saw Ford do recently after he called the Liberals the most corrupt government in history.
"I will not withdraw, I am telling the truth," said Tabuns. "They're lying. My remarks were accurate and true."
Tabuns was then ordered to leave the legislature, an order that was met with resounding applause from members of the Ford government.
He walked by the premier speaking directly at him and shaking his finger, but it was unclear what Tabuns was saying at that point.
It wasn't long after that several more members of the NDP were also kicked out, as many continued to yell across the floor.
One could even be heard calling Ford a "dictator and a thug" before he was ordered to leave for the day.
In all, 16 NDP MPPs were ushered out in what the party confirmed to Narcity was a coordinated effort.
Ford did not respond throughout the entire situation.
Arguments erupted over the ongoing dispute between the province and Ontario's education workers, who have a province-wide walkout planned for Friday that would leave many schools closed for the day.
"We are actively negotiating with the parties — as soon as we have concrete information to share we will. At this time, nothing is concrete," said CUPE in its latest update Wednesday. "To be clear, at this time, the legislation that is on the floor of Queen's Park is not yet law."
Ontario's Keeping Students In Class Act imposes a four-year contract on the province's 55,000 education workers and the legislation also states they could face fines of up to $4,000 if they choose to go on strike.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Wednesday the latest offer from the union did not include a commitment to take strike action off the table and said the province will not negotiate with CUPE unless that happens.