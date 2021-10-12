Highway 400 In Ontario Just Got New HOV Lanes & Here Are The Rules (VIDEO)
Anyone want to carpool?
Next time you're carpooling in Ontario, you might notice the lanes look a little different.
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation announced on October 7 that "newly opened southbound HOV lanes on Highway 400 in Vaughan have a new design, including a transfer lane to help with merging."
The newly opened southbound HOV lanes on Highway 400 in Vaughan have a new design, including a transfer lane to help with merging 🚗
Learn how to use these new lanes by watching our HOV 101 video below 👇 pic.twitter.com/x0c4R6btCQ
— Ontario Ministry of Transportation (@ONtransport) October 7, 2021
The ministry says to look for HOV signs, diamond markers and the striped buffer zone to use the new lanes.
The transfer lanes will allow cars to adjust their speed before merging into the HOV lanes.
Anyone with two or more people in their vehicle (including the driver) can use an HOV lane, and buses, motorcycles, taxis, airport limousines, emergency vehicles and anyone with an Ontario green license plate can also use the lanes regardless of how many passengers they have.