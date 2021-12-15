Ontario's Gearing Up For A New Highway With A Changing 3rd Lane & Here's What That Means
The pilot project is coming for a part of Highway 11.
Strap yourselves in drivers, the Government of Ontario is putting the pedal to the metal with a new pilot project that could make driving a lot easier in parts of the province.
In a news release posted on December 14, the provincial government revealed its plans to help with traffic flow in Northern Ontario with a 2+1 highway pilot on Highway 11, just north of North Bay. This type of highway will also apparently be the first of its kind to pop up in North America, too.
This means a three-lane highway with a centre passing lane could be tested out, and what's unique about the passing lane is that it changes direction nearly every 2 to 5 kilometres.
While that sounds like an accident just waiting to happen, Ontario's minister of transportation, Caroline Mulroney, said it will actually make the roads safer.
Ontario is proposing an innovative 2+1 highway pilot on Highway 11 in Northern Ontario!

2+1 is a three-lane highway that has been shown to improve traffic flow and safety.
Ontario is putting the proposed 2+1 highway pilot in two spots along Highway 11. One from Sand Dam Road to Ellesmere Road, and one from Highway 64 to Jumping Caribou Lake Road.
“This pilot project along Highway 11 will help address some of the unique transportation challenges experienced by remote communities, including First Nation communities, and will play an important part in strengthening economic growth and job creation in the North," Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and MPP for Nipissing Vic Fedeli said in the announcement.
If everything gets approved, the preliminary design of the pilot project will delve deeper in January 2022.
Earlier this year the Ontario government also announced its plans to boost funding for more highway projects, like the expansion of Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass.
