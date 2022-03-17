Ontario Driver Heard 'Popping Sounds' On Highway 400 & Found Bullet Holes In Their Car
Police are investigating.
One Ontario driver had a scare on Sunday night while driving on Highway 400.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, on March 13 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., a driver was heading southbound on the highway, just south of Barrie, when their vehicle was reportedly hit by bullets.
The driver "reported hearing popping noises as two vehicles sped by that victim. The driver subsequently inspected their vehicle and located bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle. Investigators were able to find bullet fragments as well inside the vehicle," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video that was posted to Twitter on March 15.
Appeal for witnesses in a shooting investigation on #Hwy400 sb between Mapleview Dr and IBR. Sunday March 13 10:30-11:00pm. \nPlease call #AuroraOPP at 905-841-5777 or CrimeStopperspic.twitter.com/96uNOW8KNA— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1647371209
While the incident is still under investigation, police say they are unsure if the victim was targeted. "We don't know whether the vehicle that was struck was targeted or as a result of a random shooting or maybe a victim of wrong place, wrong time," Schmidt continued.
Schmidt said the two vehicles that were in the area at that time were reported to be an SUV and a sedan, with no other description.
OPP later posted two photos of the dark vehicle that was hit to Twitter, showing what appears to be bullet holes in the edge of the licence plate and the bottom of the car's bumper.
"If you have information, if you were travelling on Highway 400 southbound between 10:30 and 11 o'clock on Sunday night, you have dashcam or have information to share, please call the Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777," Schmidt said.