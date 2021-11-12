A Car Was Shredded To Pieces On Highway 400 But The Driver Only Received Minor Injuries
The vehicle was in a collision early Thursday morning.
A collision on Thursday morning left a car shredded to pieces, but its driver only had minor injuries.
Around 6:30 a.m. on November 11, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 southbound near Go Home Lake Road in Georgian Bay Township. Muskoka EMS and the Georgian Bay Fire Department were also at the scene.
Car vs TT x 2 Hwy 400 SB lanes South of South Gibson Lake Road @gbtownship at 6:28a.m. Lucky only (1)minor injuries, expect slow downs in that area. #BBDGOPP & #SGBOPP at scene with paramedics and fire services. Remember, use all your vehicle lights until daylight!^DHpic.twitter.com/cYBfqwC2Ms— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1636634522
In photos shared by OPP Central Region, the car's entire front appears to be missing, with damage around the rest of the vehicle.
Officers reported that a passenger car had stopped on the highway following a collision. Two tractor-trailers collided against the stopped vehicle.
"Remember, use all your vehicle lights until daylight!" OPP Central Region tweeted following the incident.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and police report that no one else was hurt.