An Ontario Woman Reportedly Got A Licence Plate Sticker Refund & Hasn't Driven In 10 Years
"The ministry will reach out to this individual directly via letter and explain the details of her situation."
One woman in Ontario, who reportedly hasn't hit the road in the last decade, recently received a cheque in the mail from the provincial government with a licence plate sticker refund.
Per CTV News, Carolyn Johnston from Whitby got $110 back for renewal fees even though she stopped driving 10 years ago after she lost vision in one eye. The last time Johnston reportedly renewed her licence plate was back in August 2009.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation confirmed to Narcity that they have looked into what happened.
"However, to maintain the privacy of personal information belonging to vehicle registrants, the ministry cannot share this information with unauthorized third parties," senior issues advisor for the Ministry, Lee Alderson, told Narcity via email.
"The ministry will reach out to this individual directly via letter and explain the details of her situation."
Back in mid-March, the Ontario government scrapped licence plate sticker renewal fees for most vehicles like passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light-duty trucks and mopeds. Under the previous sticker system, northern Ontario drivers had to pay $60 per year in renewal fees, and those in southern Ontario coughed up $120 each year.
"The province is refunding eligible owners of vehicles for any licence plate renewal fees paid since March 2020," Alderson said.
"Refund amounts will vary depending on when you last renewed, how many vehicles you own, and how much you paid. Cheques will continue to arrive in mailboxes throughout the rest of May."
Even though these renewal fees are gone, Ontario drivers still have to renew their licence plates every one to two years in order to legally drive. Ontarians can renew their plates by submitting an online application, mailing in their application, or by stopping by a ServiceOntario location.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.