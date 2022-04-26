NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Here's How Much You Can Get Fined For Driving Without A Renewed Licence Plate In Ontario

Toronto Associate Editor
Ontario drivers who are hitting the roads without a renewed licence plate can get slapped with a fine for doing so.

"It is the law for vehicle owners to renew their licence plate every one or two years at no cost to confirm their automobile insurance is valid and pay any defaulted fees, fines or tolls. Expired licence plates will remain subject to enforcement action," Dakota Brasier, press secretary for Ontario's Ministry of Transportation shared with Narcity via email.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers who are caught on the road without a currently validated permit can get hit with a ticket. If they're convicted, drivers might have to cough up somewhere between $60 to $1,000.

But, the Chief Justice of Ontario can set fines under the Provincial Offences Act, which is how much a ticket can be settled out for in court.

Per the Ontario Court of Justice's set fines under the Highway Traffic Act, driving a vehicle without an up-to-date validated permit can cost $85.

"However, law enforcement can choose to issue a fine of up to $1,000 which requires attendance in court," Brasier said.

What's changed with Ontario's licence plates lately

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial government temporarily extended when Ontarians had to get their licence plates and driver's licences renewed.

This meant that anyone who had their Ontario licence plate expire on or after March 1, 2020, had up until March 31, 2022 to renew their plates without getting hit with a penalty, according to the provincial government.

Earlier in the month, on March 13, Ontario got rid of the fees tied to licence plate renewals for most vehicles, excluding snowmobiles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Under the previous sticker system, drivers in northern Ontario had to pay $60 each year while those in southern Ontario coughed up $120 a year for their stickers.

So, even though fees are scrapped, anyone who owns a car in the province needs to make sure their licence plates and auto insurance are valid before they can hit the road.

Ontarians can renew their licence plates in three different ways: send an application through mail, submit it online, or hit up a ServiceOntario location in person.

Drivers can even sign up for ServiceOntario's digital reminders so they can keep track of when it's time to get their plates renewed.

