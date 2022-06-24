Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Below The $2 Mark For Most Of The Province Tomorrow
Don't fill up until Saturday.
Anyone planning to travel should wait until the weekend to fill up their tanks when Ontario gas prices could drop below the $2 mark.
According to Gas Wizard, most cities in the province will see prices drop 1 to 2 cents on Saturday, bringing spots such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and St. Catharines down to 198.9 cents per litre after hiking up to $2 on Friday.
Kingston, a city between Ottawa and Toronto, could see its pumps offer residents 194.9 cents per litre, marking a whopping 6-cent dip from Friday.
Other notable spots for savings include Barrie, 197.9, London, 197.9, and Cornwall, 195.9, all of which will float slightly below the provincial average.
However, Peterborough, a spot that has regularly recorded the most affordable gas prices, will remain the overall cheapest. Despite recording no change, the city is set to offer 192.9 cents per litre on Saturday. So if you live close, it might be worth the drive to fill up.
The only cities in Ontario that will remain above the $2 mark tomorrow will be Thunder Bay and Sudbury, both of which are set to offer a dismal 210.9 cents per litre.
It's no secret that the Northern areas have had a tough time regarding gas these past months. Thankfully, July could be a turning point for them.
In April, the Ontario government revealed a new plan that, if passed, will cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.