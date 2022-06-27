Ontario Gas Prices Just Went Back Over The $2 Mark & These Spots Got Hit The Worst
There goes your savings.
Well, it's official, folks. The slight decrease Ontario gas prices saw ahead of the weekend has been erased, and in its stead is every motorist's worst nightmare — widespread recordings of $2 at the pumps.
According to Gas Wizard, provincial prices increased by an average of 4 cents on Sunday, locking residents of Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa and Niagara into paying a dismal 202.9 cents per litre.
The uptick comes after Ontario saw gas prices drop by 2 cents for most areas on Saturday, offering residents a brief moment of relief from paying $2 a litre to fill their tanks.
Ironically, the drivers who will be paying the most for gas on Monday morning live in regions that didn't record any increases over the weekend.
Sudbury and Thunder Bay remain the province's worst places to fill up your tank, with both currently offering 210.9 cents per litre. So, it may be time to consider investing in a horse and buggy.
Ontario's cheapest spots for gas, Peterborough and Cornwall, also recorded no change, with the two offering 192.6 and 195.9 cents per litre, respectively.
The sudden change should remind drivers always to fill up when prices are low because you never know what tomorrow will bring.
Thankfully, the province could be a week away from seeing some real positive change at the pumps.
In April, the government revealed new legislation that, if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.