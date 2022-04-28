NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario budget

Ontario Is Planning To Cut Taxes For Anyone Who Makes Less Than $50K A Year

Here's what you need to know.👇

Ontario legislative building in Toronto.

Ontario legislative building in Toronto.

Pictureguy666 | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford is looking to cut down taxes for low-income Ontarians.

On Thursday, April 28, at around 4 p.m., finance minister Peter Bethlenfalvy will announce Ontario's budget for next year.

Government sources told the Toronto Star, Global News, CityNews Toronto, and CP24, that the budget — which will be introduced after this year's provincial elections in June — is looking to increase who can claim the Low-Income Individuals and Families tax credit from $38,500 to $50,000 so that anyone who makes less can qualify.

A senior government official shared with the Toronto Star that this would affect 700,000 more people, which means about 1.1 million people throughout the province will save about $300.

Emily Hogeveen, the director of media relations for Bethlenfalvy, confirmed to Narcity via email that this tax credit will be introduced in the budget later today.

As of now, per the Ontario government, those who are eligible to cash in on the Low-Income Workers Tax Credit — also known as the Low-income Individuals and Families (LIFT) Tax Credit — are Ontarian residents with a net income of under $38,500 or families with an adjusted net income under $68,500. Those who make minimum wage also qualify to apply for this tax credit.

Currently, the max credit eligible Ontarians can get back on their personal income taxes is $850 or just over 5% of their employment income, whichever of the two is lower.

Earlier this month, the Ford government announced it is also looking to bump up minimum wage rates from $15 to $15.50 per hour, which is set to happen to start on October 1, 2022 — shortly after Ontario's elections.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...